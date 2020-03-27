Bigg Boss 13: ‘Akanksha is a good girl,’ says Paras Chhabra as he praises his ex-girlfriend | Bollywood Life

Paras Chhabra’s relationship with Akanksha Puri ended on a rather ugly note. According to Paras, things had worsened between him and Akanksha before he entered Bigg Boss 13. However, since Akanksha refused to break up with him, he let it go. Instead of feeling bogged down, Akanksha supported Paras Chhabra throughout the season and even handled his expenses, sent him clothes and other accessories. Needless to say, Paras was not in favour of Akanksha Puri supporting him and instead called her a broker between him and his stylist. Hurt by Paras’ statements and his growing closeness to his co-contestant, Mahira Sharma, Akanksha decided to call it quits with him. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma meets Paras Chhabra’s mom as they spend time together during the #JantaCurfew

Although everything is over between the two, Paras Chhabra has said that Akanksha is a good girl and at the same time, he mentioned that their ideologies didn’t match. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Her thinking and mine, don’t match up. It is not that she is a bad person, bohot achi have vo. I have said this during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also that she is a very good person. But the fact is our thoughts don’t match and we have different perspectives.” Also Read – Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana criticizes Shehnaaz Gill, claims she asked, “Tum Mein Se Kaun Kaun Virgin Hai Ye Batao?”

He further seemed confused about Akanksha’s constant support for him and added, “However, I still don’t understand if she was supporting me since the beginning, what happened suddenly that she turned completely against me? She started making videos with Ajaz Khan, bashing me and Mahira.” Also Read – Paras Chhabra’s to-be life partner, Aanchal Khurana, opens up on doing the next season of Bigg Boss

On the other hand, Akanksha had earlier told the same portal that she walked out of their relationship, the day Paras disrespected her national television. “I moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship..for me it was over ..but I am not someone who will ever talk s**t about someone I have been with for so long because for me relationships don’t happen everyday. I give my heart and soul and value every relationship in my life,” she had said.

