Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri HITS back at ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra, says, ‘He is still trending because of my name’ | Bollywood Life

Paras Chhabra took a potshot at his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, by saying that people know her as his ex-girlfriend, even though she has been working in a TV show for the last three years. In an interview with ETimes, he had said, “I have seen my name is getting dragged for the last 7 months now. I don’t think she should have done it, but if you are still doing it then I would say you are showing your personality because today no one knows you as Akanksha Puri, everyone calls you Paras Chhabra’s ex. She has no identity of her own now and is only known as my ex-girlfriend. Even you have struggled so much in your career, you are working in a show for the last three years, but now people are knowing you only as Paras’ ex.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra FINALLY pays his impending dues to his designers

Now, hitting back at Paras for his statements, Akanksha has stated that the Spitsvilla 5 winner used to feel insecure when people used to call him, her boyfriend. The actress gave an example of a headline by an entertainment portal that read, “Akanksha Puri’s boyfriend Paras Chhabra to play Raavan on the show in which she plays Parvati.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra again HITS out at Akanksha Puri, says ‘Now people only know you as my ex’

Akanksha claims that Paras got upset with his headline and called up the editor of the portal as well. In an interview with India Forums, she revealed, “He was very upset with the article and even called the editor and had a huge argument with her for the headline, as he said that earlier he was known as Sara (Khan)’s boyfriend and now he cannot take the tag of Akanksha’s boyfriend.” Also Read – Paras Chhabra REACTS to speculations of marrying Mahira Sharma, and his response will raise your eyebrows

The actress further mentioned that she had to apologize to the editor on Paras’ behalf as he got rude with her. Before signing off, Akanksha called Paras’ statement about her ironic and said, “I don’t have an identity but you can see it’s ironic that the same Paras who claims that I am using his name for publicity, keeps taking my name in every interview, in spite of doing two reality shows back-to-back. He is still trending because of my name.”

