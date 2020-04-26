Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma reveals that she hasn’t been in touch with Sidharth Shukla after the show ended | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 does not seem to be ending. The contestants of the show are making sure that they are in the limelight for some or the other reasons. This season has been the most successful one and fans had gone crazy over this season and the TRPs were record-breaking. This season had broken a lot of records and began with a totally new and different concept. The show had two finales and the house was set in Mumbai this year. This season also had the most number of wild card entries and was the longest season. However, this season only the celebrities ruled the house and there were no commoners. Mahira Sharma is one of the most talked-about contestant. She was considered as the weakest contestant but managed to reach the top seven. Her bonding with Paras Chhabra was well known and later they both became friends with Sidharth Shukla. Mahira, Paras, and Sidharth remained friends till the end. Also Read – Mahira Sharma’s mother reveals that she is ready to accept Paras Chhabra as her son-in-law if Mahira wishes to marry him

However, Mahira Sharma revealed something shocking recently. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Mahira Sharma said that she is not in touch with Sidharth Shukla since the show ended. Mahira Sharma explained that she isn’t the one who initiates the conversation or will call/text anyone first. However, she did emphasize that she would love to catch up with Sidharth after the lockdown. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala reveals Asim Riaz is not in their Whatsapp group — read deets

Also Read – #RamadanMubarak: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s dad wish each other, warming the hearts of Bigg Boss 13 fans

Recently, there were news of Sidharth and Paras of not being on talking terms. It was reported that Sidharth had not liked it when Paras had said that Sidharth had been to rehab. However, Paras has denied these rumours and said that Sidharth is sensible enough.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.