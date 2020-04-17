Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra reveals that he would love to do Nach Baliye with Mahira Sharma | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 has ended but the contestants are making sure that the show is still in talks. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been the best duos this season. Fans have loved them together and want them to date each other and eventually get married. Now, there were reports of these couples being a part of Nach Baliye 10. We might see #SidNaaz, #PaHira and #AsiManshi participating in Nach Baliye 10. Since few days, rumours are doing the rounds that the channel plans to rope in the three trending jodis from Bigg Boss 13. As we know, these guys have immense fan following and buzz is that people want to cash in on that. Paras Chhabra has now commented on this and has said that he would love to do the show with Mahira Sharma. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13 rerun gets pulled off from the channel — here’s why

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra said he would love to do it. Although he did add how everything is only going to happen after the lockdown so right now, that is what the wait is about. Well, it will be interesting to see him with Mahira on the show. However, the rumours of them being a part of the show are surely not true. On the work front, paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have a Punjabi movie together, but the lockdown has put that on hold as well.

Also Read – Jay Bhanushali again takes a dig at Paras Chhabra’s food-donation stint; asks him to learn from Salman Khan

Earlier even Vindu Dara Singh had comment on these couples being in Nach Baliye. Vindu Dara Singh told YouTube channel, Bollywood Spy, “Yeh log record tod denge. I feel they will definitely do it. Also, they are not non-dancers per se. Most of them have danced before.”

