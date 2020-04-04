Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra CONFIRM doing a Punjabi film together [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became best friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actors started off as friends and eventually, their bond developed as the season progressed. Mahira and Paras supported each other through thick and thin in Bigg Boss 13. And they continue to be the best buddies even after the show has ended. After Bigg Boss 13, Mahira and Paras did an amazing music video together. They featured in a track called Baarish by Sonu Kakkar and their chemistry set the internet on fire. Their fans appreciated their collaboration. Right after they featured in a music video, rumours about them doing a Punjabi film started doing the rounds. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra shares a new TikTok video and we wonder if it is for Mahira Sharma

The Khabri had shared the news with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s fans on Twitter by writing, “#BREAKING #PaHira will be seen together in a Punjabi Movie soon, They have signed the Contract already.@paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_/ Bas #Carona Ka wait hai? Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hi shoot start Hoga.” Now, in an exclusive live Instagram chat with us, Mahira and Paras have confirmed being offered a Punjabi film together. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra again HITS out at Akanksha Puri, says ‘Now people only know you as my ex’

Confirming this development with us, Mahira Sharma said, “This is true. We have been offered a film together. I am excited to work with Paras and I’m super comfortable working with him. Masti, masti mein shoot nikal denge.” On the other hand, Paras Chhabra also confirmed the news saying, “Yes, we are offered a Punjabi film together.”

This is indeed great news for Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s fans as they will get to see them again in a new project. Talking about his equation with Mahira, Paras had earlier told TOI, “Mahira and I were just friends inside the house and I will maintain that. I have no romantic feelings for her. She was my confidante and support inside the house.”

