Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee to evaluate prospective grooms for Rashami Desai | Bollywood Life

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai met first in the Bigg Boss 13 house and grew thick as thieves. They had known each other being peers but never personally or professionally. Recently in an interview with SspotboyE, Rashami Desai and Devoleena opened up on their friendship and their bond like never before. The two gorgeous actresses revealed that it was all natural between the two and they never had to force each others hand to know one another better. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kanika Kapoor gets police notice, Fan asks Hrithik if he is smoking amid lockdown

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was the first one to enter the house of Bigg Boss 13 and Rashami Desai had entered a good hour or two late. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress had welcomed Rashami with a flower and a hug. It was all-natural on Devoleena’s part and Rashami felt that it was very sweet of Devoleena to do that. The Naagin 4 actress opened up saying that she felt it all very natural and it was all the vibes that she got from her. Also Read – Rashami Desai’s sultry moves on Genda Phool have made fans say ‘So Hawtt!’

It was then that Devoleena revealed that they had been told that they would fight the most in the house. Funny enough, it was the complete opposite of what had been told. Furthermore, Rashami revealed that someone had told her that she should get a guy like Devoleena. Yes, that’s right. Rashami agreed to it at first but later clarified that there can only be one Devoleena. Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan turn hosts of digital shows

Devoleena added to it saying that she really loves Rashami and would definitely put the guy under tests to know whether he is really right for her or not. Recently, Devoleena opened up on Rashami and Arhaan Khan’s fiasco saying, “Rashami trusted a fraudster and is now paying for it. She trusted Arhaan and kept her belongings with him as she was in love with him. She had no clue about his real intentions. All thanks to Salman (Khan) sir, who exposed him, brought out the truth and opened Rashami’s eyes.”

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.