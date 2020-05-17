Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma buying Shehnaaz Gill’s fanpages is ‘total fake’, says spokesperson — [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill were together in Bigg Boss 13. Though they didn’t get along well, they maintained distance. However, none can deny that there were fireworks whenever they fought. And usually, it was because of Paras Chhabra. The latter was the common link between the two. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma grew close to Paras in the first week. There was a general animosity that Mahira cleared as and when she felt Shehnaaz being hostile in her attitude. Later, the two actresses had smoothed things over but never really became friends. And just a couple of hours ago The Khabri reported that the Naagin 3 actress is buying Shehnaaz Gill’s fan pages. Also Read – Has Mahira Sharma bought Shehnaaz Gill’s fan pages? This is what the Khabri says…

“so @MahiraSharma_ is buying all The fan pages of @ishehnaaz_gill Reason is that tuchha IconicWard? she promoted That Lukha organiser, Now He wants to give her that award?‍♂️? Arey aise hi dedo, She deserves such award?#BB13 me to bechari ko koie Fan ni bana to Khareedne do,” @TheRealKhabri had tweeted out revealing the news. It is being said that unusual activity has been detected on the fan pages and hence they have concluded it saying that the Kundali Bhagya actress is bribing the Punjabi actress’s fan handles. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra SHUTS down rumours of having a fallout with Sidharth Shukla; says, ‘Things are normal between us’

Reacting to the news, a spokesperson of Mahira Sharma exclusively told us, “It’s a total fake.” The spokesperson also revealed that Mahira Sharma is highly upset with all the reports. “It’s total fake news circulating and being circulated about Mahira, from Mr.Khabri! There should be responsibility and authentication in posting the news and prior Verification of the facts, this needs to be stopped,” the spokesperson told BollywoodLife.com.

We agree that the two actresses didn’t get on well with each other while inside the house but clearly there’s no animosity between the two now given the fact that Bigg Boss 13’s finale took place more than 2 months ago. Neither of them is stupid enough to hold grudge against one another for so long.

