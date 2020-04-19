Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they remember Asim Riaz’s journey in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show | Bollywood Life

Well, Bigg Boss 13 has ended a few months back but it looks that the viewers are not still over the show, especially from the personalities like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai, who were the contestants of the Salman Khan’s show. All these celebs have gained huge popularity post the show and got multiple projects after that. And now fans of Asim Riaz are expressing their love on Twitter by remembering his journey as they trend #OurPrideAsim on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets… Also Read – Shefali Jariwala reveals a heartwarming fact about her Bigg Boss 13 brother, Hindustani Bhau; says, ‘He gives free ambulance service’ [Exclusive]

He is so proud to see his Squad still trends for him.#OurPrideAsim pic.twitter.com/ahQJxaKFFY — M i h R i m A h ??‍♀️ (@under_the_wraps) April 19, 2020

Also Read – Nach Baliye 10: Vindu Dara Singh wants SidNaaz, PaHira and AsiManshi in the upcoming season; says, ‘Yeh log record tod denge’

Asim is a great example of hard work !! He wasn’t a known face when he entered Bigg Boss. He made his mark, & earned this fame. Defeated popular celebs & emerged as the real Winner.#OurPrideAsim — Feriha (@ferysays) April 19, 2020

Also Read – Bigg Boss 13 rerun gets pulled off from the channel — here’s why

I think you might know this but Asim has received his primary education at Delhi Public School in Jammu#OurPrideAsim — Team Asim Riaz Official ?↙️ Quarantined ?? (@IamAsimRiaz1) April 19, 2020

“Someone who can throw his crown on and take his sword to remind them who they’re dealing with.” ▪ Asim as the King of the AsimSquad Kingdom, the Land of Desire ? #OurPrideAsim pic.twitter.com/MDh26lyZhO — Farah (@fairy__fk) April 19, 2020

“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it” The above quote is true for so many things … Asim fans can relate to it … Also this is applicable to current panedamemic#OurPrideAsim — Team Asim Riaz Official ?↙️ Quarantined ?? (@IamAsimRiaz1) April 19, 2020

Without ambition one starts nothing. Without work one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it.#OurPrideAsim pic.twitter.com/9XSgsCrGtc — Anᷡu (@BB__fannn) April 19, 2020

asim has taught me, more than anyone, the importance of self respect and how one should never give in to bullying and stay strong till the very end.#OurPrideAsim — sum (@sikesalki) April 19, 2020

Good morning squad. Yaar i watched old episode of BB last night and went to bed with extreme level of anxiety. Asim’s journey in that house was next level mental torture and this pic is an example of it. Thanks @Sumit_025 for this..#OurPrideAsim pic.twitter.com/f8jiZgtiBo — ???? ? (@BiggMasala) April 19, 2020

Asim Riaz was recently seen in two music videos – Mere Angne Mein opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai opposite girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. There are reports that he will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where he will play his younger brother. So, was Asim your favourite contestant from the show? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

