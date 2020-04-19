Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they remember Asim Riaz’s journey in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show | Bollywood Life

Well, Bigg Boss 13 has ended a few months back but it looks that the viewers are not still over the show, especially from the personalities like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai, who were the contestants of the Salman Khan’s show. All these celebs have gained huge popularity post the show and got multiple projects after that. And now fans of Asim Riaz are expressing their love on Twitter by remembering his journey as they trend #OurPrideAsim on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets… Also Read – Shefali Jariwala reveals a heartwarming fact about her Bigg Boss 13 brother, Hindustani Bhau; says, ‘He gives free ambulance service’ [Exclusive]

Asim Riaz was recently seen in two music videos – Mere Angne Mein opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai opposite girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. There are reports that he will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where he will play his younger brother. So, was Asim your favourite contestant from the show? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

