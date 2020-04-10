Bigg Boss 13: ‘I need no publicity,’ says Mahira Sharma as she HITS back at Jay Bhanushali for his PR activity remark | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra recently did a noble deed by distributing essential food packets to the poor and needy. The actors shared a video of the same on their Instagram handles. And while #PaHira fans appreciated their noble gesture, many called it a PR stunt in this time of crisis. Jay Bhanushali, who had an argument with Paras in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, took a sly dig at him and Mahira by saying that distributing food packets to the needy has become a PR activity for ‘so-called actors’. Jay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for a lot of so-called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst.” Also Read – Did Mahira Sharma just take a sly dig at Jay Bhanushali for indirectly calling Paras Chhabra and her charity work as ‘show-off’?

Now, hitting back at Jay for his statement, Mahira told India Forums, “Our only motive was to motivate other people to help the ones in need. I have no words for people who are considering this as a publicity stunt. Paras and I need no publicity after coming out of Bigg Boss house.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma do their bit to help the needy — watch video

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira’s fans also gave it back to Jay and his wife Mahi for speaking ill about them. Reacting to the hatred they received from #PaHira fans, Mahhi tweeted, “Yes celebs can also abuse if u abuse my mother, my child, I will abuse you I am no god. calling me R…d wt do u think I will give u in return.”

Well, apart from being in news for their noble deed, Paras and Mahira have also signed a new project together. They will be seen in a Punjabi film soon. Other than that, Paras Chhabra has confirmed being offered the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Clearly, Paras and Mahira need no publicity, you see.

