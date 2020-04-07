Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij lashes out at trolls with all her fury — read tweets | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is over but the fan wars just do not seem to end. This time, it is the fans of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma who have got into a spat with Mahhi Vij. It is unclear over what is the actual reason behind this trolling. Anyways, Mahhi Vij who does not take things lying down has replied back in the choicest of manner. The actress has gone on a rant and it looks like she is giving it back to fans of Paras Chhabra. Of late, there has been some friction between Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill fans as the former has said things like Shehnaaz Gill did not respect Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and her contribution was not noteworthy. This did not go down well with fans of Sana who trolled him mercilessly. Here is what Mahhi has tweeted and is evident that she is very upset about everything… Also Read – Jay Bhanushali hits back at a troll who said Mahhi and him neglect their foster kids, says, ‘I am not here to be judged’

Losers we didn’t even know wt PAras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us … — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

Also Read – Mahhi Vij gets emotional as daughter Tara calls her ‘mumma’ for the first time — watch video

Ye Chuhe Ka Daat wala insan aur iski biwi boni budhiya ye khud

Plague mahamari Jaise hai. Koi bhale log acche karma Kar rahe hai, unko criticise Karke khud Cheap publicity paa rahe hai.

Disgusting couple @VijMahhi @jaybhanushali0 — Patrick Jane (@PatrickJanea) April 7, 2020

Also Read – Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali enter into a war of words with Paras Chhabra’s fans – read tweets

Sun bey chutiye bas bol diya u r a chutiya https://t.co/nXQPHyaT25 — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

Kutton ki fauz nikali hai aaj ???gaali mujhe do lagegi tumhari maa ko bhauko — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

Tum log galiyon ke layak ho..

Ur mother must be so proud to give birth to u like chutiyas. — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) April 7, 2020

We are guessing that is kind of related to the coronavirus issue. Fans will remember that Paras Chhabra and Jay Bhanushali had a huge argument on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It seems he did not like the fact that Jay schooled him when he said that he could not connect with the girls and they gave him depression of sorts. Later, Paras Chhabra said he did not like any guests coming and lecturing him as he himself was going through the experience. Well, Mahhi has found support from the SidNaaz fandom in this fiasco.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.