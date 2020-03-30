Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra again HITS out at Akanksha Puri, says ‘Now people only know you as my ex’ | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 couples are making news and how. Paras Chhabra’s relationship with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has been grabbing headlines and how. Now, in a long interview with ETimes, Paras Chhabra opened up on his relationship with her former girlfriend. From slamming her for saying that he was living off her money to terming her as toxic and emotionally manipulative, Paras has spilled all the beans. Here are nine important revelations from the interview that might leave you shocked. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to star in a film together?

On Akanksha’s claims that he lived off her money

He said that he was taken aback when he heard about the problems she was having with him. Paras Chhabra says she knew about his game plan from before. He said that he was loyal towards his friends whether it was Mahira Sharma or Sidharth Shukla. He told the paper, "You know that I have been addressing Mahira as my friend in the show, you are still going on shaming me. You are making comments about my clothes, shoes and it ruined things for me in front of Salman Khan sir. I ended up speaking to him rudely when he was not at all at fault. I had clearly told during Weekend ka Vaar that if the allegations that were put on me are true I will leave the show right away and won't take a single penny. Later, it was clarified that I did not write any letter to her and did not use payda. She even said that the expensive shoes that I had purchased from my hard earned money were given to me by her. What were you trying to show, ke aap mujhe paal rahe the (you were taking care of my expenses). You are trying to prove it to the world that I don't have money aur main aap ke paison par jee raha hoon. I have worked in 7 shows in the last few years, you are trying to say I have not earned any money from them."

On his luxurious life being funded by Akanksha

Paras also explained to ETimes that she tried to prove that he splurged her hard-earned money. He said, "Akanksha is trying to say to the world that I started working on Rs 5000 per day and meri koi aukat nahi thi… and it was you who brought luxury and money in my life. Aap mere upar taras kha ke ye sab kar rahe the kyunki main aap ka boyfriend that (you were supporting me because you felt bad for me and I was your boyfriend). When I went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and I was doing good and people were praising me, you came and started speaking rubbish about me. If you had problems with me or my behaviour why did not you speak about it earlier agar aap mujhe (so called) paal rahe the."

On being criticized for ‘double-dating’

He further said, “I had cleared in front of Salman sir also that I am not jumping into any relationship. I had clearly said that till the time I don’t break-up with Akanksha, I won’t get into any new relationship. I was never into double dating. I was always called sanskari playboy because I always new my limits and I never crossed them.”

He slams Akanksha Puri for not having any identity of her own

An upset Paras further told ETimes, “I have seen few interviews of her and I never understood that why she kept talking about me. I have seen my name is getting dragged since last 7 months now. I don’t think she should have done it, but if you are still doing it then I would say you are showing your personality because today no one knows you as Akanksha Puri, everyone calls you Paras Chhabra’s ex. She has no identity of her own now and is only known as my ex- girlfriend. Even you have struggled so much in your career, you are working in a show for last three years, but now people are knowing you only as Paras’ ex. You are telling people that I earn 5 k per day, so what everyone starts from scratch and I don’t have any shame in admitting it.”

On Akanksha Puri’s possessive streak

Paras went on to describe an incident that showed her possessive nature. She told ETimes, “She is a very possessive person. Once my friend from Splitsvilla wanted to learn driving and I had called her to my house as we were planning to drive in the late evening when roads were little empty. Akanksha was coming back from Indore. She learnt that my friend Sophia Singh was with me at my home. She told me to ask her to go home. I tried my best to explain her but she didn’t understand.”

On how Akanksha isolated him from the Vignaharta Ganesh team

Paras revealed that she did not like her work on Vighnaharta Ganesh and would constantly complain. On the other hand, he gelled well with the team and they did party together. He told ETimes, “In fact, I partied with them so many times and we used to have a blast. But she would return and tell me later that co-stars used to bi*** about me and badmouth about me. I used to be always confused that at the party everything seemed fine and they used to praise, but then why are they complaining about me to her. Soon, I realised all this was her tactic she used to manipulate me so that I stay away. Later, I realised that she was having problems of me being with friends hr co-stars and friends. Soon, I stopped going out I used to just sit at home, work out and watch TV. I was very disturbed in my life because of all this.”

On his bills being paid by her

Paras says that his landlord has cleared that all the bills have been paid from his account. Talking about Akanksha giving money to his mother, he said, “She cleared to me that Akanksha used to put money in my mom’s account on her own and my mother used to always tell her she doesn’t need them. My mom had even called and asked her why she is depositing money in her account to which she said that she might need them since I am not there so she had put in her account.”

We have to see how Akanksha hits back at all these claims. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

