Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra shares a new TikTok video and we wonder if it is for Mahira Sharma | Bollywood Life

Paras Chhabra’s growing closeness to Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 was one of the reasons why Akanksha Puri chose to break up with him. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant supported Mahira throughout the season and stood for her like a rock-solid. Their cute chemistry was extremely appreciated and loved by their fans, who lovingly Para and Mahira, #Pahira. In the show, Paras used to shower Mahira with kisses and hugs, however, their mothers asked them to maintain some decency on the show Now, although the season has come to an end, Paras and Mahira are in constant in touch with each other and they often use #Pahira to shower each other with love. People believe that they are apparently dating each other, but Paras and Mahira have maintained that they are just ‘best friends’. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies due to Covid-19, Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies due to Covid-19

However, Paras‘ recent video speaks a lot about his feelings for Mahira. The actor recently shared a TikTok video in which he can be heard saying the dialogue, “What is the problem? Silence speaks when one is mum. People fall in love, even if they cannot meet.” The actor used #Pahira in his caption and fans are now wondering if the video is for his best friend, Mahira Sharma. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri HITS back at ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra, says, ‘He is still trending because of my name’

Check out Paras Chhabra’s Instagram post here:

Talking about her equation with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma had recently told Spotboye, “Paras used to like me but that liking doesn’t mean that he wants me in his life and as for the rest, it’s their personal matter. I don’t think they are dating anymore. Mere saath uska aisa kuch nahi tha. I shared a familial bonding with him. And now, he is all set for his Swayamvar.Agar aisa kuch hota toh main bol deti ki kuch hai, and nahi bhi bolti toh at least main usse yeh Swayamvar show toh nahi karne deti. Woh kar raha hai Swayamvar matlab woh mera sirf dost hai.”

Anyway, what do you think about Paras' new TikTok video?

