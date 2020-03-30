Bigg Boss 13: ‘Pyaar doge, pyaar milega,’ says Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, on forgiving Asim Riaz [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

In Bigg Boss, Shefali Jariwala was good friends with Asim Riaz until a major fight broke out between the two. They went from being friends to foes in a few minutes and they never sorted out their differences in the house. At one point in the show, Shefali called Asim Riaz ‘nalla’ and in retaliation, the Kashmiri boy said the same to her husband, Parag Tyagi, who is best known for his stint in Pavitra Rishta featuring Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput. Offended by his words, Parag had threatened Asim Riaz by saying, “If you are lucky enough… I will see you in ‘Bigg Boss’ house else waiting outside to meet you desperately Asim Riaz.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi to adopt a baby girl

However, now Parag Tyagi has calmed down and he is ready to let bygones be bygones only if Asim Riaz doesn't behave badly with him. He is also ready to befriend the Bigg Boss 13 contestant on the same condition. In an exclusive live Instagram chat with us, we asked Parag if he will forgive Asim Riaz. He said, "Asim Riaz ke saath it was till Bigg Boss, which is over now. I was hurt because he had become good friends with Shefali. You generally get angry only on your loved ones. Even I want him to do well, he has worked hard for it. I feel good for him. If he is not going to misbehave with me, then I will befriend him. Pyaar doge, Pyaar milega."

Watch Bollywoodlife’s exclusive interview with Parag Tyagi here:

Later in our chat, we asked Parag if he is willing to do the next season of Bigg Boss. Responding in affirmation, Parag added, "Whenever a project is offered to me, if I have time, I definitely do it. Let's see, I will wait. Of course, why not. I would love to do Bigg Boss as I will get a lifetime experience over there."

Well, now we are looking forward to hear what Asim Riaz has to say. Stay tuned to Bollywoodlife for more scoops and updates.

