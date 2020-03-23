Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reacts to the show returning, says, ‘I am in two minds whether I should see it or not’ | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most successful season of all the previous ones. The show has a huge fan following and even after the show ended, it has been grabbing headlines. Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of this season and even now Bigg Boss fans have made sure that their favourite contestants are still in the headlines. The coronavirus outbreak in the country has led to the shut down of everything. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. Celebrities have been sharing videos on how one should keep themselves safe and clean in this situation. They have also been sharing how one should enjoy this self-quarantine and social distancing and spend time for themselves and for their families. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also ended earlier due to the Coronavirus scare.

No new shows have been shot and even the shoot of previous shows has been stopped. Many channels have to now re-run old shows and episodes. Hence, Bigg Boss 13 will re-run and fans are excited about it. Not just fans, even celebrities and the contestants of this season are also happy about it. Rashami Desai who was one of the finalists of this season has reacted to the show being re-run. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai said, ” I am in two minds whether I should see it or not. Bas Ek look dekhu ya nahi. I’m a little confused. I’m too nervous and excited both.”

Rashami Desai‘s journey in Bigg Boss 13 has been no less than a roller coaster ride. Her personal life has been the most discussed in the house and she has faced a lot of criticism for it in the house. Soon, after Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai bagged the role of Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4.

