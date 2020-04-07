Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s ex, Arhaan Khan, happy with the show’s re-run, says, ‘I gave my 100% to the relationship and was quite loyal’ | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 will be known for how it exposed personal relationships. And everyone is going to remember the Rashami Desai – Arhaan Khan episode. Rashami Desai being a part of the season was one of the biggest news of the season. Things got more momentum after rumours floated in that she would marry boyfriend Arhaan Khan on the show. But nothing of that sort happened as Arhaan Khan’s alleged secret came out. Salman Khan revealed that he was the father of a son and did not inform Rashami Desai about the existence of his child. This left Rashami Desai shell-shocked. Finally, she announced that she is ending ties with him. Now, in an interview to Tellychakkar.com, Rashami Desai said, “I received mixed responses. People had different opinions for me. Although I would like to add that because of Bigg Boss 13’s re-run on Colors, people are watching the show again and have been sending very positive messages with me. I gave my 100% to the relationship and was quite loyal. However, I believe people’s priorities change. I’m happy that people are watching the show again and understanding my journey and stance better.” Arhaan Khan made an entry twice on the show. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma do their bit to help the needy — watch video

On the show, Arhaan Khan was seen strategising and giving support to Rashami Desai. His statement that Rashami Desai ‘Road Par Aa Gayee Thi’ was slammed by Paras Chhabra who heard it from the secret room. Of course, what everyone will remember is the scuffle between Sidharth Shukla and him. After a verbal war, Rashami Desai threw a cup of hot tea on Sidharth Shukla. Arhaan Khan followed suit and threw an empty cup on the Balika Vadhu hunk. Angrily, Sidharth grabbed hold of his collar and ripped off his shirt. In an Insta live chat, he also said that his experience in Bigg Boss 13 had scarred him. Well, this is quite interesting! Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij lashes out at trolls with all her fury — read tweets

Also Read – ‘Nobody wana see us together,’ Himanshi Khurana’s tweet leaves fans wondering if all’s well between Asim Riaz and her

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.