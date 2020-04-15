Bigg Boss 13: ‘Salman Khan sir is truly a king,’ says Rashami Desai as she talks about his constant support | Bollywood Life

If there’s one person who supported Rashami Desai throughout Bigg Boss 13, it has to be the superhit reality show’s host, Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor stood rock solid for the actress whenever she needed someone by her side. He was the one who exposed her ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan on national television and saved her from a toxic relationship. And like us, Rashami Desai too believes that Salman was very supportive towards her and in fact, he also acted as her savior in the show. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rashami said that Salman Khan’s presence has made so much difference in her life. The actress also called him her guardian angel. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Farah Khan once again lambasts Bollywood stars, Zaheer Iqbal clears the air on dating Sonakshi Sinha

She said, “Salman (Khan) sir has been like an angel to me, I am being very honest. I was facing a lot of issues in 2016, and when I thought that I have to come back and I have to start working, there were some difficult situations and Salman sir helped me there.” The actress, who worked with him and Sonakshi in Dabangg 2, added that she only had Salman Khan‘s support in Bigg Boss 13. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai wants to do a music video with THIS person and it is not Sidharth Shukla

Heaping praises for the Bharat actor, Rashami added, “During the show, I only had Salman sir’s support. So yes, he has been there and he has been like a guardian angel to me. I did one ad film also, with him. I had only heard of him as a big-hearted person. He is actually truly a king.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Rashami Desai’s fan passes away due to COVID-19; the actress sends prayers to her family

For the unversed, Salman Khan had exposed Arhaan Khan’s reality and revealed that he has a child from his first marriage. On knowing this, Rashami was shell shocked and for a few days, she wasn’t able to forgive Arhaan for hiding this fact from her. Although she forgave him in the show, the actress called it quits with him after Bigg Boss 13.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.