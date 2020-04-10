Bigg Boss 13: ‘Shaadi ka toh koi sawaal hi nahi,’ says Paras Chhabra’s mother as Mahira Sharma and his wedding card goes viral | Bollywood Life

It’s going to be almost two months now that Bigg Boss 13 has ended, however, the buzz surrounding the same and the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 doesn’t seem come to an end. We have seen various link-ups in Bigg Boss and this season had its fair share of feelings, relationships and crushes. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been linked ever since Paras had confessed his feelings for her. Mahira, on the other hand, has clearly stated that she wasn’t looking for a relationship in the house. However, they still remained close friends till the end and continue to do so. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘I need no publicity,’ says Mahira Sharma as she HITS back at Jay Bhanushali for his PR activity remark

Now, Paras Chhabra‘s mother, Ruby Chhabra was asked about the wedding in an interview. She denied saying, “Nahi unki sirf dosti hi hai. She is too young. Abhi toh usko bahut aage jaana hai, shaadi ka toh koi sawaal hi nahi. Their friendship is very strong and I genuinely feel that friendships are forever and are the purest form of relationships- above any other bond.”

Reacting on the wedding invitation, Paras’ mother told SpotboyE, “Agar kuch hoga toh bolenge. Humare taraf se kuch hai hi nahi. If there is something to announce, why will we hide? Shaadi ka bandhan chupaane ki baat thodi hai, koi chori thodi ki hai- jab hogi toh hum batayenge hi. Yeh toh kisi fan ne banaya hai kyunki unko inn dono ki jodi bahut pasand hai (I will say something only when I have something to say. There is nothing from our end. The Wedding is not some theft, it is not a matter to be hidden. When there will be a wedding, we will tell everyone. This is a fan-made card because they like Mahira and Paras as a couple).”

