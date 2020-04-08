Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala reveals Sidharth Shukla loves Shehnaaz Gill BUT conditions apply | Bollywood Life

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘friendship’ continues to be a talking point for everyone. Although Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end, their co-contestants still share their thoughts on #SidNaaz and their crackling chemistry. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that few Bigg Boss 13 contestants really adore Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s Jodi, however, their love story is completely one-sided. While Shehnaaz is madly in love with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Sidharth has friend-zoned Punjab’s, Katrina Kaif. Sidharth has time and again mentioned that there is nothing more than friendship between them. And now, Shehnaaz has finally made peace with this fact. She is okay with the fact that Sidharth Shukla doesn’t have the same feelings for her. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala’s Tik Tok video on Asim Riaz’s Mere Angne Mein is going viral

However, their co-contestant, Shefali Jariwala, believes that Sidharth Shukla loves Shehnaaz Gill but as a kid. In an Instagram live chat, Shefali spoke candidly about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s equation. Sharing her two thoughts on their chemistry, she said, “Of course bahut acchi hai, but problem yehi hai ki pyaar ek tarfa. Aur maine hamesha se maintain kiya tha because I know Sidharth, he loves Sana, he loves Sana as a child, as a friend but what Sana didn’t realise there is ki woh Sidharth se pyar karne lagi aur yeh unko realise karwaya tha Salman sir ne. So, they are great together, dekho pyaar jo hota haina do dosto ke bich mein bhi hota hai toh pyaar, pyaar hota hai.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘Pyaar doge, pyaar milega,’ says Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, on forgiving Asim Riaz [Exclusive]

Shefali added that Sidharth and Shehnaaz look wonderful together and their chemistry is the same as it was in Bigg Boss 13. The actress also expressed that it feels nice to see two people, who are in love with each other. It is quite clear that Shefali is in awe of Sidharth and Shehnaaz‘s pair. Also Read – Surbhi Chandna, Shefali Jariwala, Vikas Gupta — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week

What do you think about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s equation? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.

