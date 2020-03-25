Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill feels ’embarrassed’ to see what she did in the show | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is on-air for the second time on TV due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Since actors cannot shoot for the daily episodes for their shows, the makers decided to treat their viewers with the repeat telecast of the 13th edition of Bigg Boss. Like us, a lot of people including BB 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is busy watching the episodes daily amid lockdown. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz made this interesting revelation by saying, “I have been watching it regularly. Everyone must watch it to know why people loved and disliked them. Sometimes I feel embarrassed seeing what I have done but it is necessary.”

Punjab’s Katrina Kaif also shared a message for her fans who are under 21-day self-quarantine like her. She said, “I want to say that there is no need to go out. We all need to be safe first and if the Government has announced a lockdown, you know it is very serious. I never watched news earlier, now I am hooked to it. It is only about 21 days. There is so much to do inside the house, make creative videos, cook, exercise, act.”

Sharing her thoughts on the massive outbreak of Coronavirus, Shehnaaz Gill confessed that she is a little scared of the pandemic. “I am honestly a little scared and I am staying home only. I have been washing my hands regularly. Never have I washed my hand so much. I am also drinking hot water a lot for my own satisfaction,” she mentioned.

Amid this, Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with her first-ever music video with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla. Their music video is a heartbreak song by Darshan Raval and it is called Bhula Dunga. Their off-screen camaraderie has translated into crackling chemistry in the video and Sidharth Shukla thinks the same.

