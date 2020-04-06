Bigg Boss 13 stars Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to come together for a Punjabi film

After playing star-crossed lovers in a music video titled Baarish, Bigg Boss 13 contestants and “good friends” Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are all set to come together again, this time for a Punjabi film.

Mahira told BollywoodLife in an interview that the experience of shooting with him will be fun. “This is true. We have been offered a film together. I am excited to work with Paras and I’m super comfortable working with him. Masti, masti mein shoot nikal denge,” she said. Paras also confirmed the news.

Paras and Mahira grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and grabbed eyeballs with their public displays of affection. In fact, even host Salman Khan told them that their equation appeared to be “more than friendship”.

At the time, Paras was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri, but they broke up after Bigg Boss 13 ended. Mahira has vociferously denied being the reason for their breakup, claiming that she maintained her distance from him.

“I wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha’s breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl’s feelings,” Mahira said in an earlier interview.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Paras was seen in a swayamvar-themed show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which he was looking for a wife. The show came to a premature end due to the coronavirus outbreak and though he walked out with Aanchal Khurana as his “connection”, he has blocked her on social media since.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also featured Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was also looking for a husband on the show. However, she was unable to form a connection with any of her suitors.

