Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh on her marriage plans: ‘As of now, the plan is to find the right man’ | Bollywood Life
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who impressed the audience with her ethical game in the controversial reality show, talked about her marriage plans and said that she would prefer love marriage over the arranged one. In a conversation with TOI, Arti said, “As of now, the plan is to find the right man. My search is on, but I haven’t met anyone whom I have wanted to get married to. I would prefer a love marriage, but I am also open to an arranged match. I wish that I meet someone during the lockdown because both of us will get ample time to chat with each other, even if we can’t meet. I feel that my Mr Right is somewhere out there, coming towards me, but he is too slow.”
COMPASSION & LOVE is all you need! I was inside the Bigg Boss house, away from my family. Through every rough patch, every bad day and arguement or fight I use to tell myself ki, ‘Arti it’s ok, even they are without their parents, everyone is just frustrated, even they are not use to this. Just let it go’ and agian I use to become normal. Although some saw that as my weakness, Salman sir reminded us that this was a ‘Game of Patience & Will Power’. Keeping quiet is not a sign of weakness, rather a sign of composure and strength within yourself to stay away from the negativity around and inside you. As I always say, ‘keechad pe pathar maroge toh vo aap par udega hi.’ With COVID19 we are all in a similar situation, where there are so many people struggling through this, some are unable to go to their families. Camy from my team is living alone, unable to go home as she battles with her own health issues. Just want to say we need compassion and love at a time like this. One call can make a lot of difference to our emotional state when you know someone cares. Be compassionate and loving towards everyone. Until a vaccine is invented let LOVE heal us all. Give love even if you don’t receive it, give support even if you don’t get it. I always believe it’s not between you and the other person, it’s between you and God… Hisab toh upar wala hi dekhta hai!
In a live chat session, when she got a question that would the actress like to get married to Sidharth Shukla, Arti replied, “Sidharth and I are great friends and it showed inside the house. Post ‘Bigg Boss 13’, however, we haven’t even spoken with each other. He is a good guy and although we are friends, I don’t see the two of us ever becoming a couple because temperamentally, we are different.”
Talking about her career, Arti exclusively told us, “I did a show for Colors which did not do well. Three to four years after that, I struggled a lot and had no work at all. I suddenly started getting calls for the role of a Bhabhi, but was never approached for lead roles.” She added, “I did a very good show called Parichay and my character was loved a lot. However, I had no work for a long time.”
