Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh on her marriage plans: ‘As of now, the plan is to find the right man’ | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who impressed the audience with her ethical game in the controversial reality show, talked about her marriage plans and said that she would prefer love marriage over the arranged one. In a conversation with TOI, Arti said, "As of now, the plan is to find the right man. My search is on, but I haven't met anyone whom I have wanted to get married to. I would prefer a love marriage, but I am also open to an arranged match. I wish that I meet someone during the lockdown because both of us will get ample time to chat with each other, even if we can't meet. I feel that my Mr Right is somewhere out there, coming towards me, but he is too slow."

In a live chat session, when she got a question that would the actress like to get married to Sidharth Shukla, Arti replied, "Sidharth and I are great friends and it showed inside the house. Post 'Bigg Boss 13', however, we haven't even spoken with each other. He is a good guy and although we are friends, I don't see the two of us ever becoming a couple because temperamentally, we are different."

Talking about her career, Arti exclusively told us, “I did a show for Colors which did not do well. Three to four years after that, I struggled a lot and had no work at all. I suddenly started getting calls for the role of a Bhabhi, but was never approached for lead roles.” She added, “I did a very good show called Parichay and my character was loved a lot. However, I had no work for a long time.”

