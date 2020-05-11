Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurrana DENIES unfollowing Jassie Gill because of Shehnaaz Gill | Bollywood Life

We all know how good the equation Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill share with each other. The two are the most popular faces of the Punjabi film industry. The two had been into a controversy wherein their families were dragged and it was a very nasty fight between the two actresses. Shehnaaz was a part of Bigg Boss since the start while Himanshi entered the show as a wildcard contestant. The sparks flew and a hostile atmosphere was evident in the house. The two had patched things up and remained cordial but never become friends really. Recently, the reports of Himanshi Khurana following Jassie Gill on Instagram broke out. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana unfollows Jassie Gill on Instagram post his new song with Shehnaaz Gill?

The reports suggested that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was apparently not happy with Jassie's recent collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill and hence the actress had unfollowed the popular singer and actor on social media. Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter handle and clarified the news saying she never followed any celebrity on social media. "'Follow, Unfollow; What is the ruckus behind all this. First, do your homework, I have rarely followed any Punjabi or Indian celebrities. I don't believe in this 'online rishte'. I have never followed him, then how will I unfollow him? Also, I am not free at all to keep an eye on what is going on in social media. I don't know who is following whom, who is commenting on whose posts and so on. I Made promotional TikTok on Jassi's previous song owing to our good friendly relations," one of her tweets read.

She went on the reveal that shes spoke to the Panga actor after the whole fiasco. "I did call Jassie after all this drama. He said that he got a random call from a media house, and they asked him about it. I am also not aware of what has happened. They modified my statement and published it." Himanshi concluded with a strong statement and said, 'Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any relation."

Have a look at Himanshi’s tweets here:

(1/1) Follow unfollow Wts d ruckus behind dis, 1st of all do your homework, I rarely followed Punjabi/Indian celebrities Bcz never believe in these ‘online rishte’. Pehle hi follow ni kiya to unfollow kaha se karungi & I am not free at all to keep an eye Wts going on social media — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

(1/2) … who is following whom, who is commenting on whom posts. Made Promotional tiktok on Jassi’s earlier song coz of our friendly relations. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

(1/3) I still called @jassiegill he said, “muje random call aaya media house se, they asked about this, I even don’t know wt happened. They modified my statement and published.”

Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any Relation — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

