Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to star in a film together? | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s friendship has been the most talked about while the show was on. The two had been together since the first day and had maintained their friendship till the end. They also considered to be in love with each other on the show. They are fondly called as PaHira by their fans. However, that was not the truth. Mahira and Paras’ closeness was also considered as one of the reasons why Paras Chhabra broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. After Bigg Boss ended, the two hang out together and have also done a romantic music video together titled Barish. They received a lot of positive responses and fans were happy to see them together. Their acting was also appreciated in the music video. Mahira Sharma was also seen spending time with Paras Chhabra and his mother at his residence. Also Read – Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla has a hilarious response to rumours of him joining Rashami Desai on the hit show

Now, there are reports, of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma signing another project together. They will be doing a movie together. Paras and Mahira may collaborate for a Punjabi film together. But, the shooting of the movie has not begun owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. Well, no confirmation regarding the same has been given yet either by Paras or Mahira. If the rumours are true, this will be a great news for PaHira fans. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill on the backlash of tolerating Sidharth Shukla’s temper: I don’t bring self-respect between people I love or trust

#BREAKING #PaHira will be seen together in a Punjabi Movie soon, They have signed the Contract already.@paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_ Bas #Carona Ka wait hai? Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hi shoot start Hoga — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 28, 2020

Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Viral Taimur, Hrithik’s fur-buddy, #HBDRoyalRamCharan

It will surely be great to see Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma together in a movie.

Also, vote for your favourite Social Media King here:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.