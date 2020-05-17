Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai becomes the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google’s Cameos; fans trend ‘Congratulations Rashami Desai’ on Twitter | Bollywood Life

Rashami Desai is not here to stop. Since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress is just climbing the ladder of growth and prosperity and fans are totally loving her new and a little extrovert side of Rashami. After Bigg Boss 13, Rashami grabbed Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller show, Naagin 4 in which she portrays the character of Shalaka who is originally Nayantara and second wife of Dev Parikh. And now, the actress has become the first Indian television actress to collaborate with Google for it’s newly launched app, Cameos. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Mouni Roy praises Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to donate for PPEs

Yes, the actress opened up about the same in her post on her Instagram handle. Rashami Desai shared a video in which she broke the news to her fans and asked them to send in their questions and she’ll personally answer them. “So excited to be the first Indian television actress to have collaborated with @googleindia @google for Cameos on Google. Now you can know more about me from me directly! Thanks google India for this lovely initiative,” the Dil Se Dil Tak actress captioned the video post. Have a look at the video here: Also Read – Rashami Desai talks about her weight issues; says, ‘It is like a never-ending challenge’

Also Read – Rashami Desai’s mother reveals her daughter’s real name and why she got scared enough to change it

Fans of Rashami cannot contain their excitement and began a trend of ‘Congratulations Rashami Desai’ on Twitter hailing the beautiful actress. “If you are given a chance to be a role model, I think you should always take it because you can influence a person’s life in a positive light, and that’s what I want to do. That’s what it’s all about. My role model Rashami Congratulations Rashami Desai,” one fan wrote. “Being the first television actress to be associated with THE GOOGLE is a big addition to your achievements’ list! @TheRashamiDesai Congratulations Rashami Desai,” another one wrote, congratulating her.

One such fan shared a video of her character Tapasya from Uttaran and heaped praise for her saying, “My favorite Character played by Rashami Tapasya (Tapu) . From here I became her fan. Congratulations Rashami Desai.” Have a look at the fan reactions here:

If you are given a chance to be a role model, I think you should always take it because you can influence a person’s life in a positive light, and that’s what I want to do. That’s what it’s all about. My role model Rashami Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/YujtGYFwAx — Ankita ❤️ Rashami (@AnkitaBhol) May 17, 2020

Being the first television actress to be associated with THE GOOGLE is a big addition to your achievements’ list! @TheRashamiDesai Congratulations Rashami Desai — Sanu ♥️ (@sanju06_sanu) May 17, 2020

I learn a lot from you. You’re always gentle, has your own goals. I am proud to be your fans and we will always here with you. Please take care of yourself. Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/QkxygdlKb8 — ??.? (@Mr_Rathore1) May 17, 2020

The first picture is from a video shared by rashami on 17th March.

And the second one is, today’s, exactly 2 months later.

Her hardwork and efforts towards getting fitter, healthier and getting those abs can clearly be seen!

I’m so proud of you<3

Congratulations Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/pXt9vqKMHN — Diksha? (@diksha_gupta24) May 17, 2020

Congratulations, Rashami.

