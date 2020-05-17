Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai becomes the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google’s Cameos; fans trend ‘Congratulations Rashami Desai’ on Twitter | Bollywood Life
Rashami Desai is not here to stop. Since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress is just climbing the ladder of growth and prosperity and fans are totally loving her new and a little extrovert side of Rashami. After Bigg Boss 13, Rashami grabbed Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller show, Naagin 4 in which she portrays the character of Shalaka who is originally Nayantara and second wife of Dev Parikh. And now, the actress has become the first Indian television actress to collaborate with Google for it’s newly launched app, Cameos.
Yes, the actress opened up about the same in her post on her Instagram handle. Rashami Desai shared a video in which she broke the news to her fans and asked them to send in their questions and she’ll personally answer them. “So excited to be the first Indian television actress to have collaborated with @googleindia @google for Cameos on Google. Now you can know more about me from me directly! Thanks google India for this lovely initiative,” the Dil Se Dil Tak actress captioned the video post. Have a look at the video here:
Fans of Rashami cannot contain their excitement and began a trend of ‘Congratulations Rashami Desai’ on Twitter hailing the beautiful actress. “If you are given a chance to be a role model, I think you should always take it because you can influence a person’s life in a positive light, and that’s what I want to do. That’s what it’s all about. My role model Rashami Congratulations Rashami Desai,” one fan wrote. “Being the first television actress to be associated with THE GOOGLE is a big addition to your achievements’ list! @TheRashamiDesai Congratulations Rashami Desai,” another one wrote, congratulating her.
One such fan shared a video of her character Tapasya from Uttaran and heaped praise for her saying, “My favorite Character played by Rashami Tapasya (Tapu) . From here I became her fan. Congratulations Rashami Desai.” Have a look at the fan reactions here:
