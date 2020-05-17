Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala reveals she earned Rs 7,000 from her iconic Kaanta Laga song | Bollywood Life

Shefali Jariwala is still known for her iconic song, Kaanta Laga. Actually, I still remember watching the song at my friends’ place as back then as mom never allowed me to watch it home. It was a different thrill to listen to songs that our parents banned us from watching. Though too young to understand, I was hooked to it. But Shefali was lost after that song. The actress was never seen on-screen for the longest time after the Kaanta Laga released. The actress recently opened up on her song and her paycheck for the same. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra SHUTS down rumours of having a fallout with Sidharth Shukla; says, ‘Things are normal between us’

In an interview with Times of India, Shefali Jariwala revealed that her parents, especially her father, was not in favour of her entering the entertainment industry. “I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV.” Shefali revealed that she first took her mother into her confidence and then they both convinced her father and that’s how she became the face of the remix version of Kaanta Laga. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala reveals Asim Riaz is not in their Whatsapp group — read deets

“And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely,” Shefali added. Earlier in an interview with IANS, the actress said, “I believe every actor is trying to create an identity for himself or herself. My first song did that for me. There can be no other ‘Kaanta laga’ girl… ever. And I love that.” Also Read – Shefali Jariwala reveals a heartwarming fact about her Bigg Boss 13 brother, Hindustani Bhau; says, ‘He gives free ambulance service’ [Exclusive]

As told you before, my parents had banned it and there are still some people who think its a vulgar song. Reacting to the same, the Nach Baliye 7 actress said, “They are more accepting towards bold content. But there will always be some people who will find things vulgar. We can’t change that. We live in a free country and one has the right to freedom of expression.”

