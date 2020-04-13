Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill has signed another reality TV after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? – here’s what we know | Bollywood Life

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The chirpy Katrina Kaif from Punjab won several hearts with her innocent and goofy personality while being locked up in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Her proximity to fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla was one of the most talked things of Bigg Boss 13. Her affinity towards the Dil Se Dil Tak actor made fans ship SidNaaz on social media day-in and day-out. The actress was last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside Paras Chhabra. It was a match-making TV show but in the end, the actress denied marrying anyone and confessed being in love with Sidharth Shukla. And now, as per the reports, Shehnaaz Gill has signed another reality TV show. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill shares old video in which she refused to listen unless she was called Katrina Kaif — watch video

Yes, you heard it right. As per the report in SpotboyE, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has will be a part of Dance Deewane. And no, she won’t be dancing in the show but hosting it alongside Arjun Bijlani. As per the report, Shehnaaz has even signed the contract. It is the first dance-based reality TV show but the third reality TV shows that the actress has signed in a row after Bigg Boss 13. Also Read – Nach Baliye 10: Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz – Himanshi Khurana, Mahira Sharma – Paras Chhabra to be a part of the show?

Meanwhile, the actress is stranded in Mumbai along with her brother Shehbaz Gill. Due to the lockdown, Shehnaaz and her brother couldn’t fly to their hometown and hence are practicing quarantine in the maximum city. Their father, Santokh Singh spoke to SpotboyE and said, “Of course, I miss them First, they were inside for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then this lockdown happened. But I don’t feel worried. We are in constant touch through video calls. Plus, Colors is taking good care of them.” Also Read – Know how Shehnaaz Gill feels after working out

Well, what do you have to say about Shehnaaz Gill joining Dance Deewane alongside Arjun Bijlani? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.

