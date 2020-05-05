Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth REVEALS why she was rushed to hospital | Bollywood Life

We had recently reported that Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth had been rushed to the hospital. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi had revealed the same through an Instagram post from Sambhavna Seth’s account. He wrote, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning.. And now taking her to the hospital again…So there will be no vlog today.” Now, in a conversation with Spotboye, Sambhavna Seth, herself revealed the reason why she had been admitted to the hospital. She shared that her blood pressure level went low and hence she fainted and was taken to the hospital immediately. She said, “Actually, my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have a major ear infection. Right now, my ear is completely blocked.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth rushed to hospital; Kamya Panjabi expresses concern

“By the way, no hospitals let us in at 4 in the morning. They didn’t open their gates. I tried a few and then we went to Kokilaben and thankfully, they attended me. But after my check-up and treatment they told me to leave as it was not safe for me. That’s why we went again in the day. I pray to God that no one falls sick at this time because the situation outside is extremely difficult. It makes you feel more sick when hospitals are also not in a position to help you. I thought I was getting an anxiety attack when I had to run from one hospital to another. I felt something will happen to me,” she added. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill: ‘While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’

We wish Sambhavna Seth a speedy recovery.

