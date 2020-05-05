Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth rushed to hospital; Kamya Panjabi expresses concern | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the hospital on Monday night. This was revealed by Sambhavna’s husband, Avinash Dwivedi. He shared the information through Sambhavna Seth’s account. Sambhavna Seth used to make Vlogs every day for her fans and hence her husband decided to post about her being unwell. He wrote, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning.. And now taking her to the hospital again…So there will be no vlog today.” Her followers were worried for her and the comments section was filled with messages asking her to take care. Sambhavna Seth’s friends from the industry, Kamya Panjabi, Meghna Naidu, Poonam Dubey, Sabyasachi Sathpathy, Sonali Raut, Diandra Soares and others started commenting on the post and also asked Avinash what had happened. Check out the post here: Also Read – ‘I keep watching Sidharth Shukla’s fitness videos,’ reveals Rashami Desai

One of her followers also commented that earlier in one of her vlogs, Sambhavna had informed about low blood pressure and maybe that is the reason she is hospitalised. Sambhavna Seth had been a participant on Bigg Boss 2 and was one of the strongest contestants of that season. She was considered as the winner of the season due to her amazing game strategies. Due to this she was once again called to be a challenger in Bigg Boss season 8. She has a YouTube channel named Sambhavna Seth Entertainment which has over 700K subscribers. Her Vlogs are quite famous and fans love them. We hope Sambhavna Seth is fine and she posts a new Vlog soon for her fans.

