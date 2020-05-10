Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi gives a befitting reply to trolls who slam her for wasting water | Bollywood Life

We all are at home due to coronavirus and have been spending a lot of time with our family. The one good thing the deadly virus has done to us is that we have now got a lot of time to be with our loved ones. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi got married to Shalabh Dang recently and now is spending a lot of time with her husband and her kids at home. She keeps posting pictures and videos with her kids. Recently, She posted a video of her kids and her husband playing with water in the parking area. It seems her husband was washing his car and then started playing with his kids. In the video, Shalabh Dang is seen pouring water on the kids and they are happily dancing while Kamya captures the moment. She posted this video on Instagram and was slammed for promoting wastage of water. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Kamya Panjabi asks people not to believe every WhatsApp forward blindly

Along with the video, Kamya wrote, "Lockdown meh bachho ko agar rakhna hai busy n entertained, unse apni gaadi dhulwa doh ? @shalabhdang P.S yeh bhi kyu baaki reh jaaye ? waise yahan gaadi se jyada bachhe dhul rahe hai ?" Check out the video here:

We have been hearing that wasting water is not good and hence one of the users commented, “Kahaan hai woh chaar log? Save water ka naara lagaane aayenge.” Another user wrote, “Dislike..water wastage..” Many other users also slammed her for promoting wastage of water. Kamya Panjabi had a befitting reply to these. She wrote, “Bhaiyoo aur behno, 2 bucket paani meh 2 bachhe aur ek gaadi ne naah liya, ab karo hisaab yeh nuksaan hua ya bachat hui ? Hisaab aaye naa aaye ek kaam zaroor kar lena, ghar par baithna aur desh ko bachana! Namaste!”

