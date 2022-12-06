Bigger growth opportunities beckon for partners who rewrite the rules of cybersecurity with Infoblox

The new “Skilled to Secure” program enables partners to build up their competencies and deliver the increased ROI on security investments that customers are demanding.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Infoblox Inc., the leader in cloud-first networking and security services, unveiled its new partner program, designed to maximize opportunities partners can secure and deliver. The Skilled to Secure trusted partner program reflects the changing security landscape and shifting customer requirements – and the need for providers of security solutions and services to adapt in response.

“The rules of cybersecurity have changed. Customers want more than just another security solution or tool – they have dozens, if not hundreds, already. What they want is to drive more value from their current environment by making it more effective. That’s where Infoblox comes in,” explains Chris Millerick, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales at Infoblox.

“We recognize that an exceptional customer experience requires a level of trust, one that only highly skilled and competent technology partners can provide. Infoblox is privileged to offer partners a program that helps them acquire the competencies required to stand out and grow in the cybersecurity market,” Chris continued.

Infoblox BloxOne® is the first cloud-native platform delivering DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) and DNS data-enabled threat detections, and offers partners predictable, reliable renewal margins year after year. A Forrester Economic Impact Report found that BloxOne® Threat Defense can deliver a staggering 243% return on investment.

Integrated into the security ecosystem, BloxOne® enables DNS data to be used to address blind spots in enterprise threat defense and security systems. Internal and external threats can be identified, prioritized, and remediated in a fraction of the time without significant additional investment in new solutions.

In the new program, partners will be assigned levels based on their acquisition of the competencies required to deliver BloxOne® and maximize its value for customers.

Danny Mesrop, Director Channel Sales Asia Pacific Japan at Infoblox, said: “The Skilled to Secure program allows our partners to build up their capabilities as they progress on a growth journey with us. With this, our partners can ensure that their teams gain the necessary skills to fully deliver the benefits of BloxOne® as they work with customers to drive cost-efficiency in their cybersecurity approach and enhance the effectiveness of their existing security stacks.”

Benefits partners can gain through the new program include partner-hunted sales incentives and deal registration, “Guardians of the Network” rewards and incentives, marketing campaigns, marketing development funds, and demonstration software.

The Skilled to Secure program is built around three tracks designed to deliver support across the channel: Value-added Reseller and Systems Integrator, Service Provider, and Value-added distributor. Based on their track record and meeting the defined competency requirements, partners’ awarded level will be announced in May 2023.

More information on the program, its structure, requirements, and benefits are available on the Infoblox website.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is the leader in next-generation DNS management and security. More than 13,000 customers, including over 75% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify, and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more on our website.

SOURCE Infoblox