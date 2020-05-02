Biggest spurt in Delhi (384), India (2,564) cases; record 99 deaths | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic turned grimmer in Delhi with 384 new cases reported on Saturday, the capital’s highest rise in a single day, even as fresh cases across the country crossed 2,500 for the first time. India also saw 99 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, again the highest number reported so far.
With the addition of 2,564 cases on Saturday — breaking Friday’s record of 2,333 cases — India’s Covid-19 count stood just 211 short of 40,000. The death toll has risen to 1,320, including a 20-day-old infant who died in Jaipur. On the brighter side, over 10,000 patients have now been declared cured.
New cases across India on Saturday touched a new high despite a fall in numbers in Maharashtra, which reported 790 cases, 218 short of Friday’s count. Delhi was not the only state to report a record high number of fresh cases. Tamil Nadu (231), Punjab (187) and West Bengal (127) reported their highest daily rise in cases while Covid infections also surged in Gujarat (333), Uttar Pradesh (159) and Rajasthan (106).
Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day toll from the coronavirus infection with 36 more deaths, taking the total deaths in the state to 521. Mumbai alone recorded 27 fresh deaths. Maharashtra also recorded 790, a significant reduction from Friday’s 1,008 cases, which takes its total count of Covid-19 to 12,296.
Delhi’s total Covid-19 count has reached 4,122 with the 384 new cases. Three more persons died due to Covid-19 in the state, taking its death toll to 64. A member of the Lokpal, Justice (retired) A K Tripathi, who was recently diagnosed with Covid-19, is among the latest casualties of the viral infection in the state.
Gujarat too recorded its highest number of deaths on Saturday with 26 persons succumbing to the disease. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state has reached 262. Meanwhile, Gujarat became the second Indian state after Maharashtra to record over 5,000 Covid-19 cases.
West Bengal recorded as many as 15 deaths on Saturday, followed by six each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, three each in Delhi and Karnataka and one each from UP, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana.
There have been 26 coronavirus-related deaths in West Bengal in the past two days, taking the state’s toll to 48. Also, 127 new positive cases were reported in the past 48 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 659, a health department bulletin for May 1 and 2 released on Saturday said.
Punjab, recorded 187 new cases, 170 of these pilgrims who have returned from Nanded in Maharashtra, taking the state’s Covid-19 count to 772. Telangana reported 17 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,061.
Nine migrants from Maharashtra were among the 157 who tested positive for coronavirus in UP, taking the state’s tally to 2487.
Karnataka reported two Covid-19 deaths on Saturday — one of them, an 82-year-old man in Bidar, was a SARI patient — while the number of infections crossed 600 with 12 fresh cases.
Andhra Pradesh registered 62 more Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,525. Two journalists in Vijayawada also tested positive.
Bihar recorded two Covid-19 deaths and 56 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the state to four and positive cases count to 481. Eight more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha taking the state’s tally to 157.
