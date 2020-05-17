Bill de Blasio says NYC beaches will not open on Memorial Day

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday morning that the Big Apple’s beaches will not open on Memorial Day and he’s not comfortable with people gathering outside bars.

After giving updates about the coronavirus in the city, de Blasio addressed questions about beaches reopening in the city.

‘There’s obviously a huge interest in the beaches and the state of New York has said that different localities can make different choices and some are deciding in the metropolitan area to open beaches for Memorial Day – the traditional start of the beach season.

‘I’ve said before and I’ll say it again. We are not opening our beaches on Memorial Day. It is not safe. It is not the right thing to do in the epicenter of this crisis.’

New York City was declared the epicenter for the virus in the United States mid-March. There are more than 196,000 confirmed cases of the virus with at least 17,780 confirmed deaths and 4,820 probable deaths.

De Blasio said city officials are going to be ‘very smart and careful’ about reopening and will continue to watch indicators, which don’t ‘have us where we need to be yet’.

‘After all of the progress we’ve made fighting back this disease, we’re not taking that chance,’ he added.

The mayor said he hasn’t ruled out beaches reopening later in the summer.

De Blasio said walking on beaches is permitted, but if people start to swim or defy social distancing guidelines then the city will take more drastic measures and put fencing in place to keep people out.

On Friday, Gov Andrew Cuomo announced that New York state beaches will be open for Memorial Day Weekend.

Local agencies can decide not to open them, but if they choose to they must meet Cuomo’s guidelines.

The decision was made in coordination with New Jersey and Connecticut, which previously announced May 22 reopenings for their beaches.

He said on Friday that he had to do the same for New York to avoid people from the state flocking to New Jersey or Connecticut’s shores and potentially sparking another outbreak.

Half the normal amount of people will be allowed on to the beaches and it will be enforced at parking lots. People must stay 6ft apart and if they are unable to, they must wear masks.

Cuomo has extended the stay-at-home order until June 13 but regions are likely to meet reopening requirements before then.

While the beaches will reopen, concession stands will not be open to avoid people lining up for food and drinks, Cuomo said.

On Sunday, Gov. Cuomo announced Western New York and the Capital Region are ready to reopen. But Central New ork, Mid Hudson, New York Ciyt and Long Island still do not meet the requirements

There are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the virus in the US with at least 89,549 deaths

During his Sunday morning press conference, de Blasio also addressed reports of people hanging out around bars in the city.

‘The bars are a different matter,’ de Blasio said, referring to multiple reports that people were gathering on sidewalks and drinking Saturday night on the Upper East Side.

‘I’m not comfortable at all with people congregating outside bars. It’s the same rule.

‘If you start to form groups of people and then 2, 3, 5 and it becomes 6, it becomes 10, it becomes 15, that violates what we’re saying about social distancing and that puts lives in danger.’

‘We are not going to tolerate people starting to congregate. It’s as simple as that,’ de Blasio said, adding that more officers will be sent to the Upper East Side to patrol the area.

Domino Park in New York City spray paints ‘social distancing circles’ onto the grass amid fears of a new surge in coronavirus cases as scores of people flock outdoors to enjoy the warm weather

Managers at one New York City park have painted white circles on the grass in a bid to enforce social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, sun-seekers arrived at Domino Park in Brooklyn to find that they were unable to lay out where ever they wanted.

Instead, they were expected to stay inside the large circles – dubbed human parking spots – which were sprayed six feet apart from one another.

Dubbed ‘human parking spots’, locals are expected to stay inside the circles at all times in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The creation comes after shocking photos showed many Big Apple residents ignoring social distancing requirements in recent weeks as they packed into parks to enjoy the springtime weather.

With temperatures rising and ‘quarantine fatigue’ kicking in, medical experts fear there may be an uptick in COVID-19 cases as people head outdoors more frequently.

Officials are now trying to invent new ways to implement crowd control to stop potential outbreaks.

On Saturday, the white circles appeared to be successfully keeping park goers apart from one another.

Some had entire circles to themselves as they exercised, read books and soaked up the sun,

Meanwhile, small groups of people from the same household were able to share circles together. The large circles can accommodate between four and five people.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are down in New York City, the metropolis still remains the US epicenter of the virus.

As of Saturday evening, there are upwards of 189,000 cases of COVID-19 in the Big Apple, and more than 15,000 confirmed deaths.

The creations of the white rings at Domino Park come after , Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the NYPD will no longer target small groups or people who fail to wear protective face masks in public, and will instead focus on breaking up large gatherings.

New York City Police have been widely criticized for their harsh social distancing enforcement that has resulted in violent confrontations with members of the public.

Videos have circulated on social media showing scuffles between officers and citizens who ignored rules.

Most recently, video footage captured the moment a woman with a young child was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed as police removed her from a subway station for not wearing a face covering on Wednesday.

De Blasio said police officers will now offer masks to people whose faces are uncovered.

Some political leaders in the city had urged the mayor to leave most social distancing enforcement to other city departments, saying sending police officers to do the work would lead to confrontations.