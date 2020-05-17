Bill Pullman Reacts to Donald Trump’s ‘Independence Day’ Deepfake Video

Bill Pullman is not happy about Donald Trump‘s altered video clip from the movie Independence Day.

The 73-year-old President of the United States posted a clip on Saturday (May 16) that appears to show Trump giving a speech, resulting in over 74,000 retweets.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump

Bill, who played President Thomas J. Whitmore in the movie and actually gave the speech in the clip, reacted with a statement on Sunday (May 17).

“My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

It is not yet known why President Trump decided to make the altered video amid the pandemic. Over 89,000 people have died to date in the United States.

Here’s when the White House expects to “wind down” the coronavirus task force…