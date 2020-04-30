Bill targeting sustainable supply chains tabled

news, local-news, politics, Tasmania, Parliament, Madeleine Ogilvie, bill, legilsation, supply chain, modern slavery

A bill which will look at how to improve the sustainability of Tasmania’s supply chains has been tabled in Parliament. Clark independent MHA Madeleine Ogilvie tabled the Supply Chain (Modern Slavery) Bill 2020 in the lower house on Thursday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Ms Ogilvie said the bill would ensure Tasmania removes the possibility of human rights abuses from products and services purchased by the state. “Self-sustainability is critical for Tasmania and we must do all we can do to ensure a renewed focus on locally produced goods and services,” Ms Ogilvie said. “We have an opportunity to look at all of our supply chains, to consider whether we can do better. “Too often we make a procurement decision based on price alone, yet we know there is a substantial issue with modern slavery in supply chains that is not visible but keeps price low.” Ms Ogilvie said she had written to the Premier to propose a framework within which to rebuild, reset and re-energise the economy after the coronavirus crisis passes. “The economic gap caused by the global pandemic has given us pause to think and to innovate,” she said. “It’s time to clean up our supply chains, eradicate elements of exploitation and to do more locally to recreate a sustainable Tasmanian economy.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/519f84b0-2366-4771-a0d0-df798d500065.jpg/r0_19_1105_643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg