Billie Eilish and Jonas Brothers have now been to prom, thanks to John Krasinski’s quarantine event for Class of 2020

Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers can now honestly say they’ve been to the prom.

The four were some of John Krasinski’s guests at an online event he hosted Friday for teens whose traditional, fancy spring dances were canceled because of the coronavirus.

Chance the Rapper and Rainn Wilson, Krasinski’s former nemesis on The Office, also made appearances at the 30-minute event watched by more than 200,000 people.

Like Krasinski, the Jonases dressed to impress as they performed “Sucker.” Nick noted that they didn’t attend their own.

Eilish performed her hit “Bad Guy” alongside her brother, Finneas. When Krasinski asked if she’d ever attended prom, she said not really, because it was a homeschool prom.

Throughout the show, Krasinski checked in with Marli Rodgers, a high school senior from Shelby, Ala., who made headlines last month, after her dad threw his disappointed daughter a surprise prom at home.

Krasinski joked that Marli’s father is the new Jack Ryan, the character Krasinski plays in the Amazon series of the same name.

The 40-year-old star, who called himself “elderly” several times during the broadcast, warned the audience the live show would be rough, because of the technical challenges of broadcasting from several different places.

At the end of it, as he pointed people to an afterparty on D-Nice’s Instagram Live, he admitted, “This was the absolute scariest thing I’ve done in my career.”

Krasinski announced plans for hosting the prom — complete with a vintage photo! — on Thursday.

He explained that he couldn’t take it anymore that so many people were missing what’s become a milestone for many teenagers — well, at least according to pop culture.

While the director and star of A Quiet Place might seem an unlikely person to throw a prom, Krasinski has been regularly delighting people with his new YouTube show, Some Good News, since launching it March 29. He’s released a handful of broadcasts featuring fun moments, such as an interview with his former co-star on The Office, Steve Carell, tributes to medical workers and a performance from the original Broadway cast of Hamilton to surprise a little girl.

