Billie Eilish & Dad Patrick Launch Apple Music Show Together

Billie Eilish is launching a new music show with her dad, Patrick O’Connell.

The 18-year-old musician revealed the big news during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe this week.

“My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other,” she said. “My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores also.”

Billie added that “Dad had never done it before. Dad was just hyped all around. But it was really fun. I think the best episodes will be later because the first one was our first go at it and I think it’ll get better. I think maybe we blabbed a little too much.”

“There’s going to be six episodes and my plan is, obviously it’s me and Dad’s show, but then we’re going to have one episode that has Mom come and give us some songs, and then I want to have another one where Finneas comes and gives us some songs. So it’s not like I replaced Finneas with my dad. I mean, it is like that, but it’s not.”

The music featured on the shows will “span decades and genres, from the popular and well known, to the rare and obscure.”

Check out the show on Apple Music here!