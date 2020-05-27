Billie Eilish Hits Back at Critics in Not My Responsibility Short Film

When Billie Eilish opened her 2020 world tour in Miami on March 9, she debuted a short film clapping back at all the world’s constant opinions regarding her body and her wardrobe choices.

And now, she’s finally shared the film with everyone.

Meant to be played before “All The Good Girls Go to Hell,” the video starts with Eilish dressed in an all-black ensemble. She slowly starts taking off the hoodie followed by the unbuttoning of her shirt. Then as she sinks into a thick pool of black liquid, Eilish removes her tank top and submerges into the tar-like substance.

“If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman,” she said in the video. “If I shed the layers, I am a slut”.

Eilish has long been criticized for walking red carpets in the oversized clothing and refusing to wear something more form-fitting onstage. Then when she posted a video of herself in a bathing suit, the negative comments continued.

“‘I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’” she told Dazed. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I cannot win.”

Read the full text of her monologue and watch Not My Responsibility below.