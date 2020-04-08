Billie Jean King ‘thrilled’ tennis center being used as emergency hospital

Home to the US Open, the centre is being used as a 350-bed emergency hospital.

King, one of America’s most celebrated tennis players, said on CNN’s “Amanpour” on Tuesday that the Louis Armstrong Court in the complex is also providing 25,000 meals a day to first responders and their children.

King, 76, stressed that it was the people working in the center, based in Queens, New York, who should be celebrated. “Every time I wake up, I go out and have coffee in the morning and these first responders are getting up to go back again and to help those people who totally need it,” she said.