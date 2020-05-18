Billionaire Christian Candy and wife Emily Compton finish £150million estate dubbed ‘Candyland’

He’s the self-made billionaire who, along with his brother, built an enormous property empire from the ground-up – starting with the renovation of a £122,000 central London apartment.

Now Christian Candy is said to have finished work on his own home – a massive £150million estate in Surrey, now thought to be one of the most expensive private homes in the UK.

Dubbed ‘Candyland’, it features a £30million mansion at its heart, reached by a £9million driveway and surrounded by luxury amenities, including a flood lit tennis court and a custom-made £300,000 pool.

So impressive is the estate, that it worth around 40 times more than Ed Sheeran‘s luxurious ‘Sheeranville’ in Suffolk, which is estimated to be worth £3.7million.

Mr Candy, 45, and his wife, former ‘It girl’ Emily Compton, have finally completed the estate after five years spent buying up the surrounding properties and land.

In February last year, Mr Candy paid £9 million for the mansion next door – only to flatten it and turn the land into a sweeping, tree-lined driveway.

Over the past year Christian (pictured right) and his wife Emily (pictured left) have added the finishing touches to the estate with the Candy Cafe – a vintage mobile cafe.

Planning documents reveal he also demolished two mock-Tudor mansions and replaced them with palatial red-brick super-homes – complete with swimming pool, underground gym and car park – that a source said serve as guest houses for visiting friends and family.

Over the past year Christian and his wife have added the finishing touches to the estate with the Candy Cafe – a vintage mobile cafe.

Then there is a swanky £1 million pad for servants and staff, a flood-lit tennis court, a two-storey tree-house for the couple’s four children to play in, and artwork dotted about the sprawling grounds.

However, the couple haven’t managed to buy up the entire neighbourhood.

Their estate surrounds a waterworks site and a £2million cottage owned by a couple who are staying put amid the huge expansion.

Mr Candy bought the manor house in 2015, but the £30million price tag made only a small dent in the estimated £600million fortune he amassed during London’s property boom with brother Nick, who is married to Australian pop singer and former Neighbours star Holly Valance.

The brothers, from a middle-class family in Epsom, Surrey, launched their business in 1995 with the renovation of a one-bedroom flat in Earl’s Court, London.

They bought the property with the help of a £6,000 loan from their grandmother. After 18 months of working and living in the property, they turned a £50,000 profit.

Their Candy and Candy empire blossomed as London’s property prices rocketed, fuelled by a flood of investments from Russian oligarchs and oil-rich sheikhs.

Mr Candy (pictured right) bought the manor house at the heart of his estate in 2015, but the £30million price tag made only a small dent in the estimated £600million fortune he amassed during London’s property boom with brother Nick (pictured left)

The brothers, from a middle-class family in Epsom, Surrey, launched their business in 1995 with the renovation of a one-bedroom flat in Earl’s Court, London. They are now thought to have a combined worth of £1.5billion

Nick Candy is married to Australian pop singer and former Neighbours star Holly Valance, pictured here (left) with her sister-in-law Emily, the wife of Nick’s brother Christian

It is estimated the brothers now have a combined worth of around £1.5billion.

In 2007, the brothers, in a joint venture with part of the Qatar government’s investment arm, acquired Chelsea Barracks from the Ministry of Defence for £960million – in what at the time was thought to be one of the most expensive residential property deal’s in the UK.

The properties have since been developed, with some of the properties on the market for as much as £5million.

Mr Candy’s estate is even more impressive than that of singer Ed Sheeran’s in Suffolk.

After amassing an estimated £160million fortune, the superstar singer has set about creating his own extraordinary estate – dubbed ‘Sheeranville’ – including five properties bought for a total of £3.7 million.

The star’s estate includes five houses, an orchard, football pitch, outdoor kitchen, drinking den and an entertainment area.