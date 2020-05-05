Billionaire Kerry Stokes puts Chinese numbers on jet after the COVID-19 pandemic

Australian billionaire Kerry Stokes has put the ‘lucky’ Chinese numbers 888 on his new $97.6milllion private jet.

Stokes’s Global Express 5000 private jet was photographed at Sydney Airport on Anzac Day with a new tail number of 887.

His existing registration number 888 – traditionally considered a sign of good fortune and prosperity in China – has been transferred to his new Bombardier Global Express 6000 jet, according to The Australian Financial Review.

The aircraft is undergoing test flying in the United States with the new model sporting an increase of about 2,000km in non-stop flying range.

Stokes was criticised for using the front page of the newspaper he controls, The West Australian, to call for the Australian government to back off from calls for a global inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian billionaire Kerry Stokes has put the ‘lucky’ Chinese numbers 888 on his new $97.6milllion private jet (pictured with his wife Christine Simpson Parker)

The media mogul is chief of Seven West Media – formed when his West Australian newspaper business bought into the Seven Network – though he owes most of his billions to the success of his mining services company.

Why is the number 888 lucky in China? The number eight in Chinese sounds similar to the word for ‘prosper’ Repeated 8s are considered especially lucky For example, the Beijing Olympics began on August 8, 2008 (8.8.08) at 8.08pm

His West Australian based company WesTrac had business deals with about nine Chinese provinces to provide mining equipment and services.

Mr Stokes, through a front page article in Seven West-owned The West Australian, advocated for Mr Morrison to dump his inquiry.

‘China probably owes the world an explanation on the origins of COVID-19… (but) we need to stop making accusations,’ he said.

‘If we’re going to go into the biggest debt we’ve had in our life and then simultaneously poke our biggest provider of income in the eye it’s not necessarily the smartest thing you can do.’

Mr Stokes also warned if China cut off its trade the Australian dollar would plunge to US25c and make it even harder to pay off our debt.

The media mogul has been a consistent China booster, last September expressing concern about Australia-China relations ‘and what it means for our trading position’.

‘Australia’s entire future is based on our ability to trade and China is our largest trading partner,’ he told the Australian.

AMBASSADOR’S ECONOMIC THREAT TO AUSTRALIA In an interview with the Australian Financial Review, Ambassador Cheng slammed Australia’s push for a global inquiry as ‘political’ and warned Chinese consumers could boycott the country. Answering a question about whether China could boycott Australian iron ore or gas, Mr Cheng instead focused on China’s contribution to Australia’s agriculture, tourism and education sectors. Mr Cheng said: ‘I think if the mood is going from bad to worse, people would think why we should go to such a country while it’s not so friendly to China. ‘The tourists may have second thoughts. Maybe the parents of the students would also think whether this place, which they find is not so friendly, even hostile, is the best place to send their kids to. ‘So it’s up to the public, the people to decide. And also, maybe the ordinary people will think why they should drink Australian wine or eat Australian beef.’

‘Our whole standard of living is virtually determined by the exports we make to China.’

Mr Stokes cut down Seven West Media’s interest in China in 2017 by selling off its WesTrac China operations to Lei Shing Hong Machinery for $540 million.

However, the rest of the WesTrac sells machinery to the same mining companies that earn billions from selling iron ore to China.

WesTrac was about $3 billion of Seven West’s $4.1 billion revenue in the 2019 financial year.

Stokes’s comments in The West Australian have been criticised by some including Australian Strategic Policy Institute­ executive director Peter Jennings who said private industry did not have the same information as the Morrison government about Chinese cyber interference, intelligence gathering and military activity.

‘There is actually a difference between their business interest and the national interest. For business leaders to simply say, ‘this is ridiculous, let’s get back to an environment where we can make money’, is just failing to take account of the national security responsibility that government has.’ he told The Australian.

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie who is a former SAS captain and chairman of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security also weighed in.

‘No one is opposed to trade or Australian prosperity; that’s a lazy straw man designed to silence us. The truth is that we aren’t dealing with a true peer in the Chin­ese Communist Party. They don’t play by the rules and we are mugs if we think they do.’ Mr Hastie said.

Mr Hastie said he wanted business leaders to trade from a ‘position of strength’ rather than throwing our ‘silence and freedom of action into the bargain.’

Stokes has not been alone in calling for Canberra to back down from criticising China after fellow WA rich-lister Andrew Forrest extraordinarily hijacked a joint press conference with Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Forrest also owes his fortune to mining interests including his Fortescue Metals Group.

Mr Hunt and Mr Forrest held a joint press conference on April 29 to announce the mining magnate’s foundation had sourced 10 million COVID-19 testing kits.

But Mr Forrest also invited Victoria Consul General Long Zhou to address the media.

Mr Hunt reportedly had no idea until they were in front of the media.

Victorian Consul General Long Zhou was formerly a high level cyber surveillance official in China

Health Minister Greg Hunt (left) and mining magnate Andrew Forrest at the press conference

Forrest said the diplomat’s attendance was ‘a gesture of and friendship between our two great countries’.

Mr Long took the opportunity to talk up China’s response to the pandemic.

‘The virus has, knows no ideology, border or race… the testings of all countries are closely interlinked. We’re all in this together,’ Mr Long said.

Several conservative government backbenchers, including Matt Canavan and Andrew Hastie, have criticised Mr Forrest’s action.

‘This guy drops out of the sky in his private jet and enables the Chinese Communist Party to ambush a Commonwealth press conference. Yeah, we’re not happy,’ Mr Hastie said.

Former foreign minister Julie Bishop said by being on the United Nations security council China has an obligation to support an investigation into the virus, as the pandemic is a threat to international peace and security.