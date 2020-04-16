Billionaire Michael Jordan recounts begging his mother for cash and stamps as a college freshman

Now the billionaire co-owner of the NBA‘s Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan was once a poor college student at North Carolina, and as he told ABC while promoting an upcoming ESPN docu-series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, the teenager known as ‘Mike’ was actually reduced to begging his mother for cash and stamps.

‘It’s a little different today,’ Jordan said Thursday when asked by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts about his college days. ‘I had a phone bill that was probably $60 or a little less and I only had $20 in my account.’

Jordan’s decision to ask his mom, Deloris, is something modern college students can identify with, but his other request is a major departure.

‘I had to ask my mom to send my postage stamps,’ Jordan said.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan spoke with ABC’s Robin Roberts to promote an upcoming docu-series on ESPN about his final NBA championship run with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98

Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan on ‘Superstars And Their Moms – An Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Mother’s Day Special’ from 1988, four years before he won his first NBA title

Michael Jordan said he would need to beg his mother Deloris for money to cover a $60

North Carolina’s Michael Jordan hits the winning shot of the 1982 NCAA Finals vs. Georgetown

An unheralded high school player in Wilmington, North Carolina until his junior season, Jordan ultimately drew the attention of top college coaches such as Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, but decided to stay in state and attend UNC-Chapel Hill in 1981.

It was there, Jordan told Roberts, that Mike became Michael.

As basketball fans know, Jordan was not the biggest name on the 1981-82 Tar Heels – a distinction that probably belonged to forwards James Worthy or Sam Perkins.

But in the 1982 title game against Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas, it was Jordan who hit the go-ahead basketball with 15 seconds remaining, instantly transforming himself into a national celebrity.

‘Well, up until that point no one knew who I was,’ Jordan said. ‘Outside the university, I was just known as Mike Jordan, you know, and when I hit that shot, my whole name became Michael Jordan and I think it resonated with a lot of people outside of UNC and I just started piling on that name… from the successes that I endured throughout the rest of my career. It wasn’t about Mike. It was more about Michael then.’

On the Hoyas’ ensuing possession following Jordan’s go-ahead jumper, Georgetown guard Fred Brown infamously mistook Worthy for a teammate, passed him the ball, and Jordan clinched his first major title.

He would go on to win six more in the NBA in two separate three-peats with the Bulls.

Jordan hits the game-winning jumper over Byron Russell of the Utah Jazz during Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 14, 1998 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City

Michael Jordan pictured with father James (near left), mother Deloris (near right), and three of his four siblings, including brothers Larry and James Jr. He has two sisters, Deloris and Roslyn

Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf (left) and general manager Jerry Krause (right) in 1997

The ESPN series, the Last Dance, details Jordan’s final championship run.

As he’s explained, Jordan knew before the season that it would be his last because management was forcing out his coach and mentor, Phil Jackson, whom he refused to play without. (Jordan ultimately came out of retirement for a second time to reunite with his first NBA coach, Doug Collins, with the Washington Wizards)

‘It basically started when [Bulls general manager] Jerry Krause told Phil he could go 82-0 and would never get the chance to come back,’ Jordan said, referring to the friction between the Bulls coaches and the front office.

Jordan has repeatedly said that he knew 1997-98 would be his last season because GM Jerry Krause was refusing to renew head coach Phil Jackson’s contract

‘I married myself to [Phil] obviously and if he wasn’t going to be a coach then obviously I wasn’t going to play. So Phil started off the year by saying this is the last dance and we played it that way.’

Jordan previously told The Athletic that he thinks the behind-the-scenes footage will show his famously competitive personality, and that may not necessarily be a good thing.

‘When people see this they are going say, “Well he wasn’t really a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant,”‘ Jordan said.

His win-at-all-costs mentality was crystalized in an anecdote he and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf recounted from his second NBA season, when a 22-year-old Jordan was eager to return from a broken foot in defiance of team doctors.

‘Michael asked, “Well, if I play, what percentage is that I’m going to get hurt again?”‘ Reinsdorf remembered. ‘The doctor said 10 percent.’

The footage then cuts back to Jordan.

‘And I just lost it,’ he said. ‘I said, “Look, it’s 10 percent chance but it’s 90 percent chance that I won’t.”‘

Reinsdorf’s Bulls were a budding, young team in 1985-86, but while they were improving after years of struggles, Chicago was still looking up in the standings at the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and the NBA’s eventual champion Boston Celtics.

A scary site for NBA teams in the late 1990s: (From left to right) Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, Ron Harper, and Toni Kukoc, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1996

With Kukoc (left), Harper (near left) and Luc Longley (far right) joining Pippen and Jordan, the Chicago Bulls completed their second three-peat of the 1990s

With a star of Jordan’s caliber, Reinsdorf didn’t want to risk long-term success on a team that was unlikely to win a title in 1986.

‘I chimed in with the doctor,’ Reinsdorf said. ‘”What happens if the 10 percent kicks in?” And they said, “Well then his career would be over.”‘

Michael Jordan initially wore No. 45 when he returned from a stint as a minor league baseball player in 1995. No. 45 was his jersey with the Double-A Birmingham Barons. Eventually he returned to No. 23

Jordan wasn’t taking that for an answer.

‘Everybody is just thinking about the negative while I think the glass is half full, everybody is thinking it’s half empty,’ said Jordan.

The camera cuts back to Reinsdorf at that point.

‘I said to Michael, “You are not understanding the risk/reward ratio,”‘ Reinsdorf continued. ‘If you had a terrible headache, and I gave you a bottle of pills and nine of the pills would cure you and one of the pills would kill you, would you take a pill?’

Jordan was unmoved.

‘I look at him and I said, “Depends on how f***ing bad headache is,”‘ Jordan shot back.

Jordan did finally return that season, and famously scored 63 points in a double-overtime loss in Game 2 of Chicago’s first-round series with Boston.

Afterwards Celtics star Larry Bird told the Boston Globe that the young phenom was really ‘God disguised as Michael Jordan.’

The Last Dance was originally supposed to be released in June, but with the COVID-19 outbreak suspending all spectator sports indefinitely, ESPN decided to move up its release date.

The first episode will premiere Sunday night at 9pm ET.