‘Billions’ Actor Dan Soder & ESPN’s Katie Nolan Are Dating!

Billions actor Dan Soder and ESPN host Katie Nolan are a cute new couple!

Dan, 36, and Katie, 33, have known each other for years and he has been appearing on her shows for quite some time. Page Six reports that “in recent months things have turned romantic between the pair.” Reps haven’t commented on the couple’s status though.

Dan is a comedian and radio host who also is known for his recurring role as Mafee on the Showtime series Billions. He has made many appearances on the MTV2 series Guy Code.

Katie is an Emmy-winning host who is known for her ESPN+ digital series Always Late with Katie Nolan, her podcast Sports? with Katie Nolan, and for co-hosting SportsCenter on Snapchat.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of this cute new couple?