Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport buses roll toward zero emissions as PowerON completes charging installation

Infrastructure completion sets stage for fully green airport access

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ – PowerON Energy Solutions has completed installation of the infrastructure to charge new electric shuttle buses operated by Nieuport Aviation to connect Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Billy Bishop Airport) passengers, employees, and community members from Union Station to the downtown airport.

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of initiatives to reduce carbon emissions associated with accessing the airport.

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) subsidiary PowerON was selected to install the necessary charging infrastructure to green the airport’s shuttle operation. This project, including chargers at the main pavilion where the airport’s complimentary shuttle bus picks up and drops off passengers, as well as on the island where the airport terminal is located, is now complete, ahead of time and under budget.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport terminal owner/operator, Nieuport Aviation, along with shuttle bus service provider TOK Group, have ordered six Vicinity Lightning™ electric buses, expected to take to Toronto’s streets in 2024.

Quick facts

As part of the support offered under the deal, PowerON led a successful funding application on behalf of the client, to assist with costs.

PowerON Energy Solutions works with fleet operators and municipalities, including the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Oakville Transit. PowerON and the TTC have a 20-year agreement to help decarbonize the city’s bus fleet.

to help decarbonize the city’s bus fleet. The new electric shuttle buses are estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 2,100 tonnes per year.

Environmental sustainability is a priority for the airport. With other environmentally friendly airport access options such as the fully electric Marilyn Bell ferry and the 185-metre pedestrian tunnel, Billy Bishop Airport is one of very few airports in the world that is fully walkable or bikeable.

ferry and the 185-metre pedestrian tunnel, Billy Bishop Airport is one of very few airports in the world that is fully walkable or bikeable. In fact, 41 per cent of Billy Bishop Airport passengers choose to walk, bike, or take the complimentary shuttle bus or public transit from the airport.

Quotes

“It’s not just families that are making the switch to electric vehicles; transit operators, municipalities and airports – like Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport – are making the switch to electric buses to get people where they need to go,” said Todd Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Energy. “I’m so pleased to see PowerON, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, deliver the fast-charging infrastructure that will power these new buses with reliable and affordable energy from our province’s world-class clean electricity grid.”

“With the introduction of our electric shuttle buses, Nieuport Aviation, in collaboration with PortsToronto, is living our promise of operating a cleaner, greener and quieter Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport,” said Jennifer Quinn, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Nieuport Aviation.

“Ontario’s clean electricity system has the power to electrify higher emitting sectors like transportation, and our work on the Billy Bishop Airport shuttles is a great example of that,” said Keegan Tully, PowerON Energy Solutions Managing Director. “We worked closely with the client to ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place and tested ahead of time, enabling a smooth roll-out when the buses arrive.”

“We are thrilled to join our partners Nieuport Aviation in welcoming PowerON’s charging infrastructure to Billy Bishop Airport,” said Warren Askew, Vice President, Airport at PortsToronto. “This announcement builds on a strong foundation of sustainable innovation at Billy Bishop Airport, which includes Canada’s first zero-emission ferry. Clean, electric infrastructure like this benefits our passengers, staff, community and those who live, work and play on Toronto’s remarkable waterfront – congratulations to all who helped bring this project to life.”

About PowerON Energy Solutions

PowerON, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, is an electrification leader with resources and expertise to provide charging infrastructure and energy management for all types of fleets. PowerON minimizes the risks associated with the electrification of fleets by taking on the construction and operation of charging infrastructure, greatly simplifying the process while allowing clients to focus on core operations. PowerON pledges to reduce cost and time to electrify while increasing charging reliability for fleets.

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation is the owner and operator of the Passenger Terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Backed by significant international expertise in managing aviation infrastructure, we are committed to world-class customer service for the airport’s 2.8 million passengers. In addition to managing the Passenger Terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience. For more information, please visit www.nieuport.com .

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

