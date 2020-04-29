Billy Eichner Jokes He’s Tired of Carrying Chris Evans’ Career on His Shoulders, Chris Responds!

Billy Eichner and Chris Evans had a fun exchange on Twitter!

A hilarious Billy on the Street video featuring Billy, Chris, and Paul Rudd got nominated for a Webby Award.

“Hey @ChrisEvans you little slut our Billy on the Street video just got nominated for a WEBBY. How much longer can I carry your career on my shoulders???” Billy tweeted at Chris.

Then, Chris responded, “Complaining already?? I thought I’d get at least a few more years out of you.”

