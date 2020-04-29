Billy Eichner Jokes He’s Tired of Carrying Chris Evans’ Career on His Shoulders, Chris Responds!
Billy Eichner and Chris Evans had a fun exchange on Twitter!
A hilarious Billy on the Street video featuring Billy, Chris, and Paul Rudd got nominated for a Webby Award.
“Hey @ChrisEvans you little slut our Billy on the Street video just got nominated for a WEBBY. How much longer can I carry your career on my shoulders???” Billy tweeted at Chris.
Then, Chris responded, “Complaining already?? I thought I’d get at least a few more years out of you.”
If you missed it, Chris has some advice to get you through quarantine!
Complaining already?? I thought I’d get at least a few more years out of you
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 29, 2020
