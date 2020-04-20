Billy Eichner Reveals Kirstie Alley Blocked Him on Twitter, She Reveals What Happened

Billy Eichner revealed that Kirstie Alley blocked him on Twitter…but she insists it was all done in error!

It all started when Billy, host of the hilarious man on the street show Billy on the Street, shared a screen grab of Twitter telling him he had been blocked by Kirstie.

“Overwhelmed by the well wishes. Again, thank you. And yes we are all in this together,” Billy joked.

Well, a fan went and asked Kirstie why she blocked him and she responded, “I didn’t mam.. must have been in error ..”

It’s unclear if she unblocked him at this time- Billy, let us know!