Billy Joe Saunders reiterates desire to donate to domestic abuse charity after mocking it in a video

Billy Joe Saunders has reiterated his desire to donate to a domestic abuse charity after he was filmed advising men how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown.

The WBO world super-middleweight champion, who has regularly courted controversy, had his boxing license suspended by the British Boxing Board shortly after as they investigated the video that saw him working out on a punchbag and demonstrating how to ‘hit her on the chin’ and then ‘finish her off’.

The 30-year-old faced widespread backlash for the video back in March, which he later apologised for before claiming that he ‘doesn’t condone domestic violence’.

Now, several weeks on from the incident, Saunders is promising to follow up on his promise to donate to a domestic abuse charity.

‘It was one of those silly things I do,’ he told the Telegraph. ‘I’m sure the [Boxing Board] will do what they’re going to do, but whatever that is I’m still looking at domestic abuse foundations.

‘I’d like to see the Board say “look, we won’t take it any further but we’ll let you put the video to good use” because I obviously need to correct it and I will be making a donation.’

Saunders was set to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez last weekend before it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In what was supposed to be the biggest fight of his career, Saunders could now see the fight slip through his fingers if he is banned for the video.

However, Saunders is hoping that the fights can return later on this year and has revealed he is keeping himself in shape.

‘I’m dealing with it and it is what it is… I just hope the country can get back to normal and I hope everyone stays safe,’ he added, when asked about the Alvarez fight.

‘The fights will come later in the year, but I’m staying in contact with my management MTK Global and I’m just trying to go on as many runs as possible and stay as fit and ready as I can.’