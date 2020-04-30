Billy Porter talks ‘Sesame Street’ backlash, upcoming election: ‘My rights as a human being are on the chopping block’

These are tough times, but Billy Porter is trying to create the positive content that we could all use right now. In addition to working on his memoir and a new musical while in self-quarantine, the Tony/Emmy/Grammy-winning Pose actor, fashion icon, and activist has just released a soulful, Stephen Stills-approved remake of Buffalo Springfield’s anthem “For What It’s Worth” to raise consciousness and encourage voter registration. And, of course, this fall he will make his much-anticipated Sesame Street debut, which surely will bring smiles to the faces of viewers of all ages.

But not everyone is a Porter fan. As is the case with all artists who uncompromisingly and unflinchingly express themselves and speak their minds, he has his haters, and the Sesame Street announcement, which was accompanied by a photo circulated of him posing on the show’s iconic tenement steps in his famous Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, of course generated some pearl-clutching outrage.

Here, a clearly unbothered Porter speaks with Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume about his reaction to the Sesame flak. He then minces absolutely no words as he discusses the inspiration behind his “For What It’s Worth” cover and what’s at stake in the upcoming presidential election.

Yahoo Entertainment: I am really eager to watch some feel-good content right now, and I cannot wait until your Sesame Street episode is out this fall. What was it like to be on such a legendary show?

Billy Porter: It was a dream. Dreamy. I mean, it’s just … I was on Sesame Street! There’s nothing that has been more groundbreaking or profound in the history of our culture in terms of teaching children how to live their lives with grace, with peace, with love. It’s always been the point. It continues to be the point. And it’s all over the set. It’s just overflowing with love. It was so beautiful. It was such a lovely, lovely thing.

When the news broke that you would be on Sesame Street, there was some conservative backlash. What are your thoughts about that?

Luckily, I am 50 and I don’t care about what anybody says about anything anymore. I took myself out of that narrative a long time ago, so I don’t care. What I do care about, though, is the fear-mongering. What I do care about is this idea that because I stand over here inside of my truth and wear a gown, that somehow it’s a direct line to me coming into your home and “molesting your children.”

What? People were saying that?

That’s exactly what people were saying. That’s exactly what [Arkansas senator Jason Rapert] said when they created the petition… to defund PBS for having me on. Because I’m in my dress and I’m going to come and “molest their children,” because I have an “agenda.” It’s like, those are the conversations that actually we need to have out loud. I want to have that conversation with that particular [senator] in front of the world. I really, really want to have that conversation and say, “Why is that the only place that y’all go to [in your mind]?”

Well, on a positive note, do you think the fact that you’re going to appear on this show that many children and their parents will see, and they will see you being your authentic self, that you will change or open any minds?

Of course. That’s the whole point. I mean, I feel like that’s what Sesame Street does when people’s parents can’t. Or won’t. These kids are watching the television show and the messaging actually is there are different kinds of people in the world, and they’re all human beings, and they’re all to be respected. That’s the agenda. That’s the only agenda. You know what I mean? You don’t have to like it. You don’t have to understand it. But I’m a human being, deserving to be treated as such. That’s it. Just respect my humanity, like I respect yours.

What can we expect from your Sesame Street appearance?

I’m singing a song about friendship — it’s an original song that they wrote — with Elmo and a penguin and a little fairy girl.

In other news, you just covered Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” as a voter-registration anthem. Tell me the inspiration behind doing that.