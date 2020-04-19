Bindi Irwin Reveals The Moment She Fell In Love With Chandler Powell in Romantic Wedding Vows

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell‘s intimate wedding aired just last night on Animal Planet during a special episode of Crikey! It’s The Irwins.

Now, the 21-year-old conservationist is sharing her romantic wedding vows she said to Chandler, a former professional wakeboarder.

“Chandler, When I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words,” Bindi wrote. “Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen.”

She continued, “Finally, I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper. I thought about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks an incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together.”

“We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure. My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations.”

Bindi continued, “One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it. You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way.”

Chandler and Bindi‘s original plans included a ceremony in the African Savannah part of the Australia Zoo. It was changed when the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic started to get more serious.

Their wedding was attended by Bindi‘s mom Terri, brother Robert and their close family friend and zoo director, Wes Mannion.

See which Hollywood star gifted Bindi and Chandler a fig tree!