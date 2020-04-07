Bindi Irwin shows off the ‘beautiful’ wedding gift Russell Crowe sent her

Bindi Irwin has revealed the extra-special wedding gift she and new husband Chandler Powell received from Russell Crowe and his family: a fig tree.

April 7 marked the film actor’s 56th birthday, prompting his fellow Australian to lament the fact she couldn’t embrace him in person. In an Instagram post, she added that the present he had given her would do for now.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin posted a photo of herself and Powell standing by the tree as she wished the Gladiator star a happy birthday.

The 21-year-old added: “You’ll always be part of our family. Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you. Hope your day is extraordinary.”

A note attached to the Port Jackson fig tree read: “Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from, Russell Crowe and family.”

Crowe was a good friend of Irwin’s father up until his 2006 death, when the Crocodile Hunter star was killed after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

His daughter wed Powell in March in a ceremony at Australia Zoo without any guests due to the social distancing rules put in place over the coronavirus.

The couple changed their plans at the last minute in order for the day to go ahead, although Irwin honored her father by lighting a candle as planned.

Announcing that she had wed Powell, Irwin shared: “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.

