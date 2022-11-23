Biodegradable Plastic Market to Hit $10.0 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 9.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global biodegradable plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., advancing at a steady CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Biodegradable plastics can be decomposed, via actions of microbes as well as other living organisms, into carbon dioxide, water, and biomass. As the number of companies looking to have ‘Green’ credentials grows substantially, the production and demand for this type of plastic is expected to progress at a fast rate. Governments across the globe have been implementing strict regulations regarding the use of conventional plastics, while consumers in several developed and developing economies have become aware of the environmental harms of this product. Subsequently, various initiatives and projects to support sustainability have been established in recent years, which is a positive factor driving market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Biodegradable plastics, prepared from renewable raw materials, undergo environmental decomposition within a reasonable time period. These plastics generally require the presence of biodegradable additives for enhancing the decomposition process, with some also requiring a specific environment for disintegration.





As per the UN Environment Programme, 400 million tons of plastic waste is produced annually. The production of conventional plastics is done mainly using fossil fuels, and GHG emissions due to the production, usage, and disposal of such plastics are poised to rise to 19% of the worldwide carbon budget by 2040. This has given an urgency to eco-friendly alternatives, driving the growth of the biodegradable plastics industry.





In terms of product, starch-based biodegradable plastics accounted for over 40% of revenue share in 2021, as it is inexpensive and is being used widely in areas such as agriculture, packaging, and automobiles.





Based on application, the agriculture segment accounts for a substantial share of the market revenue, as biodegradable mulch films offer benefits such as water conservation in soil, minimizing weed growth, and enabling faster development of crops by maintaining optimal soil temperature.





The United States is a notable revenue generator in the biodegradable plastic market. The food and consumer goods sectors have massively aided in driving the demand for biodegradable packaging and product in the region. Furthermore, the passage of laws to phase out single-use plastics has also played a part in market growth. For instance, lawmakers in California passed a law in June 2022 to phase out the usage of such products in the state.





Read 102-page market research report, “Biodegradable Plastic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Starch Based, PLA, PHA, PBAT, PBS), By Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030“, published by Grand View Research.

Biodegradable Plastic Market Growth & Trends

Single-use plastics have been extensively used in food packaging, as well as in manufacturing straws, water bottles, and carry bags. However, they are generally disposed off haphazardly, and their accumulation leads to environmental degradation. According to EARTHDAY.ORG, human beings use 1.2 million plastic bottles every minute; additionally, around 50% of the annual worldwide plastic production is done keeping single-use products in mind, while 91% of the plastic used is not recycled. As a result, the promotion of biodegradable plastics in place of conventional ones has been going on at full swing across many leading nations, with eco-conscious consumers willing to pay a higher amount for these products. Biodegradable plastics can be prepared from a variety of raw materials that include starch, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polylactic acid (PLA), and polybutylene succinate (PBS), among others. Plastics made from these products are used extensively across packaging and consumer goods applications.

Conventional plastic has become a nuisance for land and marine ecosystems, as its decomposition takes hundreds of years, which has resulted in the swift banning of products predominantly in North America and Europe. For instance, the European Commission implemented restrictions on the use of certain single-use plastic items, beginning on the 3rd of July, 2021. These include cutlery, balloon sticks, plastic plates, and straws, as well as food and beverage containers prepared from EPS (expanded polystyrene). In tune with these regulations, notable industry players have been making significant investments in R&D activities to enhance product quality and improve its decomposition properties. However, the industry is also facing a notable challenge in the form of difficulties in the decomposition process due to issues in segregation from conventional plastics, as they have no distinct differences. Moreover, certain biodegradable plastics can only decompose in a specific environment, while some products, during decomposition, release greenhouse gases.

